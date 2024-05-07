When will it get warmer in the UK? The Met Office predicts highs of 25C after the bank holiday break.





Britons can finally expect sunny and warm weather later this week, with the Met Office predicting above-average temperatures and very warm days.

Temperatures could soar as high as 25 degrees Celsius as most parts of the country finally see relief from heavy rains this spring. It comes after a bank holiday weekend ended in devastation with thunderstorm warnings and heavy rain across much of the country.

Preliminary figures from the Met Office show it will be the wettest April on record since 2012, with 10 sunny days, and the sixth wettest April since the series began in 1836.

Last month saw 55 per cent more rain than average in some parts of the country, but many areas are set for much drier months ahead.

The Met Office's long-term forecast for May 10 to May 18 predicts very warm days ahead, with temperatures expected to be above average for this time of year.

A Met Office spokesman said: “High pressure will slowly build up this week, helping to stabilize the weather across most of the UK.”

The average high temperature in the UK at this time of year is around 14-17°C, although on most days maximum temperatures range between 20-22°C.

They added: By the end of this week, very local areas could see temperatures approaching 24-25C.

From Friday, forecasters made long-term predictions that high pressure across the UK could bring warmer, drier and sunnier weather.

However, light fog and fog are still expected to remain in places each morning.

The exception is likely to be the North West of England, where more clouds and rain are expected at times.

Highs are likely to remain in force through the weekend and then weaken starting next week. So we're likely to see mostly sunny skies for the first few days, with less stable weather expected to return mid-week.

Temperatures are expected to be slightly above normal in early May, with some very warm days possible.

But before warmer weather sets in, Britons will have to deal with a few more rounds of rain and thunderstorms in some areas this bank holiday weekend.

MET OFFICE 5-day outlook

monday:

There will be clear skies and heavy rain across much of the UK today, some of which will be heavy and slow-moving, accompanied by the odd thunder noise. Cloudy and continuing to rain in the southeast. Feeling warm even in any sunlight.

Monday night:

Rain and rain will gradually stop starting tonight, and the sky will also become somewhat cloudy. Low clouds, fog, and fog will occur in places. It gets chilly in clear weather

tuesday:

It will start off cloudy, but most of the day will be clear. However, there will be mostly clouds in the northern region. A few showers will fall in the southern region in the afternoon.

From Wednesday to Friday:

Mostly clear and dry with variable amounts of cloud and some sunshine. Rain will move into Northern Ireland and northern Scotland on Wednesday. Rather, it is warm from the sunlight.

