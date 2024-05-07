US reviews Gaza ceasefire proposal, opposes Rafah invasion | Israel's War on Gaza News





Washington, D.C. The United States said it was reviewing a Hamas response to a proposed Gaza ceasefire, while refusing to provide details of the deal or what exactly the Palestinian group agreed to .

White House and State Department officials remained tight-lipped on ceasefire negotiations Monday, but they reiterated that freeing Israeli captives in Gaza remains a top priority for the United States.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Washington would not comment on Hamas' response to the deal until it had time to fully review it.

I can confirm that Hamas responded. We are currently reviewing this response and discussing it with our partners in the region, he said.

Miller declined to say whether Hamas had accepted a U.S.-backed offer or a different version of the proposal.

US President Joe Biden's administration has been pushing for a temporary ceasefire for months, arguing that such a deal would help get Israeli prisoners out of Gaza, allow more aid to enter the territory and offer a chance for a lasting solution to the war.

Hamas announced on Monday that it had informed the Egyptian and Qatari mediators of its agreement on an agreement proposed by the two countries.

Three phases

Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya later told Al Jazeera Arabic that the deal would include three phases, starting with a cessation of fighting that would allow Gaza residents to move freely within the territory.

This would end with the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, a permanent ceasefire and the reconstruction of the enclave.

The three interconnected stages, al-Hayya said, would all see exchanges of Israeli captives in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

He added that the ball is now in Israel's court. We presented what we had. We presented our positive position and agreement on the proposal, al-Hayya said.

CIA Director Bill Burns has been in the region since Friday to advance ceasefire negotiations, but it is unclear whether he approved the deal accepted by Hamas.

Israel's war cabinet said it would enter further negotiations to discuss the proposal, but added that the country's army would continue its operations in the southern Gaza town of Rafah despite growing international concern regarding the civilians sheltering there.

The Israeli war cabinet unanimously decided that Israel would continue the operation in Rafah to exert military pressure on Hamas in order to advance the release of our hostages, destroy the army and governing capabilities of Hamas and to ensure that Gaza does not pose a threat to Israel in the future. , said an Israeli government spokesperson in a statement.

Meanwhile, even if Hamas' proposal falls far short of meeting Israel's demands, Israel will send a delegation to mediators to exhaust possibilities of reaching an agreement on terms acceptable to Israel.

Biden also had a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday and highlighted U.S. opposition to a ground offensive in Rafah.

The president reiterated his clear position on Rafah, the White House said in a statement.

More than 1.5 million Palestinians are sheltering in Rafah, which also serves as the main gateway for humanitarian aid entering Gaza.

But the Israeli army intensified its bombardment on the city and ordered the evacuation of around 100,000 people in eastern Rafah.

On Monday, Miller said U.S. opposition to an attack on Rafah was distinct from pressure for a ceasefire.

We cannot support an operation in Rafah as is currently being considered, the State Department spokesperson said, adding that the United States has not seen a credible plan to protect civilians trapped in the city.

Even in the absence of this last answer [by Hamas]we have made clear that we do not support Israel launching a large-scale military operation in Rafah.

Unfailing support for Israel

White House national security spokesman John Kirby also told reporters Monday that nothing had changed in the U.S. position in the face of an Israeli attack on Rafah.

The president has been very direct and consistent this morning that we don't want to see major ground operations in Rafah that put these people at risk, Kirby said.

Kirby nevertheless stressed that American support for Israel's security remained unwavering. Last month, Biden approved more than $14 billion in additional military aid to Israel.

Palestinian rights advocates argued that mere verbal criticism of Israeli policies were not enough, and they called on Biden to instead end military support for the U.S. ally.

If a mass shooter walks into a school and you're there and you say, “Tell me when you need more guns and ammo,” then you are guilty of that behavior, James Zogby said, president of the Arab American Institute think tank, at Al. Jazeera.

Nancy Okail, president of the Center for International Policy, a U.S.-based think tank, also said Washington should use its influence to prevent an invasion of Rafah.

This has been going on for more than six months, and we have never seen a serious response from Israel because there are no serious consequences from the United States, Okail told Al Jazeera.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/5/6/us-reviewing-gaza-ceasefire-proposal-says-it-opposes-rafah-invasion The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos