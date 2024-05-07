If Tories want stability in the UK economy, they could go the monastic route | larry elliot





Tory MPs were busy last week so they probably didn't find time to watch Shardlake, an adaptation of CJ Sansom's book set during the dissolution of the monasteries in the 1530s. But once the dust settles from last week's election, they'll want to tune in. look.

These were turbulent times. Henry VIII, who had imposed his own Brexit through a break with Rome, effectively nationalized the assets of religious groups scattered across England, Wales and Ireland. This was a key moment in the development of British capitalism and the nation-state.

But what should surprise Rishi Sunak is the speed at which monasteries have gone from being a powerful presence in the land to extinction. The process that began in 1536 was almost completed in 1540.

Something similar could happen with the Tories today. In the 2019 general election less than five years ago, the Conservative Party won 80 seats. Based on the evidence of last week's local elections, they will do well to avoid complete annihilation next time. Andy Street's defeat in the West Midlands mayoral election showed just how bad things were for the Prime Minister.

Sunak remains hopeful that economic improvements will boost his party's survival hopes and there are three pieces of economic news expected to help over the next two weeks. Bank of England interest rate decision on Thursday, growth figures on Friday and inflation figures for next week.

The bank's monetary policy committee will not reduce borrowing costs immediately, but is expected to signal that a cut is imminent. The first move could come at the end of June, but mortgage rates could be lower before then if hints of an imminent cut are strong enough.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics the following day showed Britain's economy grew by 0.3% or 0.4% in the first quarter of this year in the first three months of 2024, emerging from a shallow recession of the past few years.

Finally, the latest bulletin on the cost of living shows that the annual inflation rate fell from 3.2% in April to a level close to the government's target of 2%. This is mainly due to the significant increase in domestic energy costs over the past few years. year.

With the economy out of recession and inflation falling, Sunak will be able to say the economy has reached a turning point – something shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves will dispute in a speech this Tuesday.

Reeves said there was a gap between the messages of Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and what voters thought, and that the public did not buy into the idea that things were getting better.

Reeves would argue that there is a reason for this. The first is that having numbers on a graph going down and others going up makes little sense to people. The rate of inflation is falling, but this simply means that prices are rising at a slower rate. The average family's weekly shop costs are 25% higher than they were two years ago.

The second reason the Conservatives are not gaining any benefit from the economy is that Hunt and Sunak are celebrating a distinctly average performance. According to the latest forecast from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the UK is expected to grow only 0.4% in 2024, recording the second-worst growth rate among the G7 developed countries after Germany.

Likewise, an inflation rate of 2% may look good compared to the October 2022 peak of 11.1%, but it only means that the Bank of England is doing what it needs to do.

There is clearly an element of political calculation in the timing of Reeves' speech. She wants to get revenge before the ministers go to the news studios and announce that the happy times are back. The prime minister-to-be doesn't plan to leave anything to chance, but he has little to worry about.

If this were a midterm election, quarterly growth of 0.3 to 0.4 percent would be fine for a government that is 20 to 25 points behind in the opinion polls, but not for a government that is quickly approaching a general election. There is always a delay before better news reaches the public consciousness, and in this case reasons such as Partygate, Liz Truss' brief premiership and NHS waiting lists are reasons why the process is taking longer than usual.

The Conservatives say voters don't seem particularly interested in Labor, and that's right. There is zero enthusiasm for Sir Keir Starmer than there was for Tony Blair when he was opposition leader before the 1997 election.

But this is worse news for Sunak and Hunt than for Starmer and Reeves. Voters are unwilling to give the Conservatives a hearing under any circumstances and their expectations for Labor are so low that it won't take much to exceed them.

There will never be a victory from the jaws of defeat like in 1992. Since the economy will remain in recession at least until the election, the best the Prime Minister and Prime Minister can hope for is to limit the damage.

The Conservatives have proven to be a powerful election-winning machine, but there are lessons from history. After being split over the repeal of the Corn Laws in 1846, it took the Conservatives 28 years to form another majority government.

There is no doubt about the results of the general election. The more interesting question is whether the Tories will survive the defeat or go the monastic way.

