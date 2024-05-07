Moscow threatens to attack Britain if Ukraine attacks Russia with British weapons





Moscow threatened on Monday to attack British military targets inside Ukraine if Kiev's forces attacked Russia with British-supplied long-range missiles, while British Foreign Secretary David Cameron authorized Kiev to exercise its right to self-defense.

During a visit to Kiev last week, Prime Minister Cameron said Kiev forces would be able to use British long-range weapons to attack targets inside Russia.

“I can completely understand why Ukraine would feel the need to defend itself as Russia is attacking inside Ukraine,” Cameron told Reuters in an interview last week.

Cameron also said London had no “alerts” about the way Ukrainian forces were using British-supplied weapons.

The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement recalling British Ambassador to Moscow Nigel Casey, saying that if Ukrainian forces attack Russia using British-supplied weapons, Moscow “may retaliate against all British military facilities and equipment on Ukrainian territory and beyond.” He said he warned, “There is.” .”

“The ambassador is urged to reflect on the inevitable catastrophic consequences of London’s hostile actions and to refute in the strongest and clearest terms the belligerent and provocative statements of the Foreign Office,” he added.

Russia also previously announced it was planning new nuclear weapons exercises near the Ukrainian border, citing “threats” from Western leaders, including French leader Emmanuel Macron and British officials, and in response to NATO's large-scale military exercises near the Russian border.

Restoration of Ukraine's energy grid

Ukraine said Monday it had restored power to hundreds of thousands of people who lost it to Russian airstrikes overnight, but warned there would be “urgent challenges” maintaining its power infrastructure.

Moscow has been attacking Ukrainian energy facilities, triggering blackouts and energy rationing across the country.

About 400,000 homes were without power in the northeastern Sumy region after Russian forces attacked high-voltage distribution lines, energy officials said.

The local utility later said all but about 15,000 households were back on the grid.

“Sanctions against Russia will deprive Russia of the opportunity to participate in global markets and energy markets,” Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Khalushenko said, urging allies to strengthen sanctions on the Russian energy sector.

The Russian attack also cut off power supply to consumers in areas near Kharkiv, cutting off electricity supply to 32,600 households this morning, the Energy Ministry said.

Russian attacks increase

Russian forces have increased attacks on the Sumy and Kharkiv regions in recent months, raising concerns that Russia may be preparing a ground offensive in the region, which was partially occupied during the early days of Moscow's invasion.

Kiev said Moscow was escalating its attacks in the air and on the ground ahead of nationwide celebrations on May 9 marking Russia's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. And Ukraine, depleted of ammunition, awaits the arrival of vital weapons supplies from the United States. .

Russia said on Monday its forces captured two more front-line towns in Ukraine, including in the northeastern Kharkiv region, where Kiev repelled Moscow forces early in the conflict.

Russian military units liberated “the village of Kotlyaryivka in the Kharkiv region” and “the village of Soloviove in the Donetsk People's Republic,” the Defense Ministry said in its daily briefing.

Kotlyaryivka is about 20 kilometers from Kupyansk, a battle-fortress in Ukraine in the northeast. The area has seen intense shelling amid speculation Moscow could launch an offensive there.

Soloviove, meanwhile, is located on the eastern front, close to the town of Ocheretyn, which Moscow claimed to have captured on Sunday.

The Ukrainian military did not mention any areas in its evening staff report, but its outgunned and undermanned forces have struggled to hold the front line in recent months.

Ukrainian bloggers appear to have acknowledged that both villages are in Russian hands.

Col. Oleksandr Sirsky, commander of Ukraine's ground forces, said late last month that Kiev had withdrawn from three villages in the eastern Donetsk region amid fears of a Russian advance and was building new fortifications.

Deadly Ukrainian drone attack in Belgorod

Officials in western Russia said Monday that a Ukrainian drone strike killed at least six people in the Belgorod region near the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram that drones had struck several vehicles and that more than 30 people had been injured.

Ukraine's military said its air defense forces shot down 12 of 13 drones launched by Russian forces in an overnight attack on Monday.

The Ukrainian Air Force said the drone was intercepted in the Sumy region, located in northeastern Ukraine along the border with Russia.

Some information in this report comes from Reuters, Associated Press and Agence France-Presse.

