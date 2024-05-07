US soldier arrested in Russia, army officials confirm





Editor's note: This story has been updated to include information about the arrested soldier and additional reporting from the Associated Press.

A U.S. soldier is being detained by Russian authorities for criminal misconduct, Army officials confirmed Monday.

The Associated Press cited U.S. officials who said the soldier, Staff Sgt. Gordon Black, 34, was stationed in South Korea and was about to return home to Fort Cavazos in Texas. Instead, officials said Black, who is married, traveled to Russia to see a longtime girlfriend and was charged with theft.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel details, according to the Associated Press.

In a statement, Army spokeswoman Cynthia Smith said the serviceman was arrested May 2 by Russian authorities in Vladivostok. It provided no information on the identity of the soldiers or the reasons for their presence in Russia.

The Russian Federation informed the US State Department of the criminal detention in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, it said. The Army has notified his family and the U.S. Department of State is providing appropriate consular support to the soldier in Russia.

The Associated Press reported that the Russian woman had lived in South Korea and that last fall she and Black had some sort of argument or domestic altercation, according to officials. After that, she left South Korea. It is not clear whether she was forced to leave or what role, if any, Korean authorities played in the matter.

The Associated Press also reported that officials said Black, an infantryman, did not tell his unit he was going to Russia and did not receive any authorization to go there. They said he was essentially on leave, having left Korea to redeploy home to Fort Cavazos.

White House officials on Monday confirmed reports of a U.S. soldier being detained in Russia, but gave no details. White House national security spokesman John Kirby said administration officials were closely monitoring the situation.

Smith said the military withheld other details about the situation because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Tensions between the United States and Russia have increased since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in early 2022. Although no U.S. troops have been directly involved in the fighting, U.S. officials have provided more $75 billion in military and humanitarian aid to Ukrainian leaders to help in the conflict.

Former US Marine Paul Whelan has been detained by Russian authorities since 2018 on allegations of suspected espionage. In 2020, he was sentenced to 16 years in prison, but his family and US authorities called the charges unfounded.

Last summer, a 23-year-old Army soldier fled South Korea to North Korea after facing multiple legal problems. He was returned to U.S. custody after two months and charged with desertion in addition to other criminal charges.

Associated Press journalists Lolita C. Baldor, Matthew Lee, Aamer Madhani and Eric Tucker contributed to the Associated Press article cited in this article.

Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, DC since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned him numerous honors, including a Polk Award in 2009, a National Headliner Award in 2010, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism Award and the VFW News Media Award.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2024/05/06/us-soldier-arrested-in-russia-army-officials-confirm/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos