SoftBank leads $1 billion financing for British artificial intelligence group Wayve

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank has led an investment of more than $1 billion in British self-driving car startup Wayve, signing Europe's largest artificial intelligence contract to date.

The funding round, which also includes Nvidia and existing investor Microsoft, will enable the London-based company to deploy autonomous systems in cars within the next few years.

Wayves' new funding is the largest for a European AI startup since France-based Mistral raised $415 million in December and Germany's Aleph Alpha raised $500 million in November.

The deal is significant for the UK, which has ambitions to become a global hub for AI research and expertise but has largely failed to grow or retain the most promising companies in the field.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the deal cements the UK's position as an AI superpower, adding that the fact that a domestic UK company has secured the largest ever investment in a UK AI company demonstrates our leadership in the industry. added.

It also confirms that SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son is looking back on AI investments in major startups, having previously been slow to deploy capital in this space compared to rivals, and analysts say he may be looking to make bigger deals. This comes amid speculation that it may be in progress.

Founded in 2017, Wayve develops AI systems that allow vehicles to learn while driving, avoiding the need for expensive mapping and expensive laser-based sensors, and potentially allowing self-driving cars to roll out faster and at a lower cost in new areas. I did. than larger U.S. competitors such as Alphabets Waymo.

The company is in talks with several automakers about using its system instead of planning to launch its own vehicles in the next few years.

Wayve hopes to expand its technology from cars to other types of robots, describing its approach as embodied AI, as opposed to online-only chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Kentaro Matsui, head of new business at SoftBank and managing partner of the Vision Fund, said Wayve is taking a very rational and hands-on strategy.

Matsui added that it took approximately 18 months from the time the Vision Fund met with Wayve until a formal investment decision was made. However, the funds come from SoftBank, not the Vision Fund. Another source familiar with the matter said SoftBank is investing a significant portion of the $1.05 billion funding round.

The deal is one of the most significant involving a British AI company since Google acquired DeepMind, a British startup founded by Sir Demis Hassabis, in 2014. DeepMind has played a key role in developing cutting-edge technologies for the Silicon Valley giant.

Wayve investor and partner at Balderton Capital, Suranga Chandratillake, said Wayve is probably the most advanced enabling AI company in the world and is located here in the UK. He added that the startup has given the UK a vital foothold in an increasingly geopolitical race to dominate the next era of computing.

But there have been doubts about applying self-driving technology to cars after a number of high-profile accidents have occurred and the industry is divided over approach.

Tesla, which takes a similar approach to Wayve, has been notorious in recent years for CEO Elon Musks' overly optimistic predictions about the self-driving capabilities of its vehicles. But the electric car maker is increasingly focusing on AI as it plans to launch so-called robotaxis later this year.

Co-founder and CEO Alex Kendall said the Wayves system learns from different types of vehicles around the world, rather than in cities limited to one type of vehicle, allowing it to replicate realistic driving behavior while complying with road rules.

Currently, Wayve offers so-called level 2 automation, which allows for partially autonomous driving and allows SoftBank Matsui to keep an eye on it and take a hands-off approach.

At a Financial Times demo in London last week, a car running Wayves' first-generation technology felt smooth and natural. I was able to pass a stopped bus, navigate temporary roadworks in narrow unmarked lanes, and make room for pedestrians getting out of parked cars while avoiding oncoming traffic.

Just once during the 40-minute test drive, the safety driver intervened by braking and steering when the large van refused to yield when merging into its lane.

Brent Hoberman, whose First Minute Capital fund was an early investor in Wayve, believes that based on feedback from automakers, this will be a category-defining company.

