China suspects large-scale cyberattack on UK military database

A massive Chinese cyberattack reportedly targeted the UK Ministry of Defense and revealed details of military personnel.

The attacks, believed to have taken place over two or three separate occasions, were carried out through a third-party pay system containing the details of tens of thousands of British troops and veterans.

The Ministry of Defense has been working for the past three days to determine the scale of the hack after it was recently discovered, Sky News reported. We have requested comment from the Ministry of Defense.

No data appears to have been collected and the Ministry of Defense has urged soldiers not to worry about their safety. Lawmakers will be informed of the attack on Tuesday.

This comes after Chinese state-affiliated actors were blamed by the government for two malicious cyber attack campaigns in the UK between 2021 and 2022.

In March, Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said the Electoral Commission and MPs had suffered a cyberattack from a Chinese company (Getty).

In March, Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden told the House of Commons that two individuals and a company linked to the Chinese government had been sanctioned for attacking the Electoral Commission.

Mr Dowden said the same company also carried out reconnaissance activities on UK parliamentary accounts in a separate campaign in 2021.

Mr Dowden told lawmakers the UK was imposing sanctions on two people and a company linked to APT31, a cybergroup linked to China's Ministry of State Security.

At the time, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in London said, “The so-called Chinese cyberattack targeting the UK is a complete fabrication and malicious slander.”

On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping began a tour of Europe, although he was not scheduled to visit the UK. He met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris that day.

Chinese President Xi Jinping began his European tour on Monday and met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Upon his arrival, seven French lawmakers who were targets of a cyberattack by Chinese hackers demanded a judicial investigation from authorities.

They want France to officially claim that the attack was carried out by APT31, a company sanctioned by Britain in March.

Unlike the United States, Britain and New Zealand, which have publicly blamed China for several cyberattacks, French authorities have been reluctant to blame China.

Xi is scheduled to visit Serbia on Wednesday and Hungary on Thursday, two countries with which the Chinese state has friendly relations.

