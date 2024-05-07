Vote of confidence in UK economy as British AI company Wayve secures more than $1 billion to develop AI for self-driving cars





British AI company Wayve has secured more than $1 billion in investment to develop the next generation of AI-based self-driving cars. Wayve co-founder praises the UK's AI ecosystem for helping secure the largest ever investment in a British AI company. World Leader in AI and Autonomous Vehicle Technology Industry-backed Autonomous Vehicle Bill Will Become Law in Coming Weeks

British AI company Wayve announced today (Tuesday, May 7) that it is investing $1.05 billion to develop the next generation of AI-powered self-driving cars, the largest investment in the history of a British AI company.

With this investment, Wayve, backed by SoftBank Group, NVIDIA and Microsoft, will develop and launch the first AI-enabling technology for self-driving cars in the UK.

Embodied AI enables self-driving (also known as automation) vehicles to learn and interact in real-world environments, including the ability to navigate and learn in situations that do not follow strict patterns or rules, such as unexpected behavior by the driver. Or pedestrians, which go far beyond the capabilities of existing AV technology.

Today’s investment cements the UK’s position as a world leader in these emerging industries, which bring enormous potential for economic growth as both the autonomous vehicle and AI sectors advance. From 2018 to 2022, the UK autonomous vehicle sector alone generated $475 million in direct investment and created 1,500 new jobs.

As the autonomous vehicle industry grows in the UK, it is expected to be worth $42 billion by 2035 and create 38,000 more skilled jobs. Additionally, the AI ​​sector already employs more than 50,000 people in the UK and contributes more than $3.7 billion to our society. economy every year. By 2035, our AI market is expected to grow to over $1 trillion.

Founded in the UK in 2017, Wayve is a UK-grown success story and a testament to the UK's global leadership in creating the economic and regulatory conditions that enable startups in the AI ​​and autonomous vehicle industries to grow and thrive.

Wayve said advances in autonomous vehicle technology have been supported by the UK's Code of Practice: Automated Vehicle Trialling, which sets out a clear framework to support and promote the safe tracking of autonomous vehicle technology. It was revealed. The Code of Practice leads the world in the UK’s pro-innovation and flexible approach to autonomous driving development and testing.

It relies on companies taking responsibility for safety without requiring cumbersome regulatory processes and bureaucracy. Wayve said the UK's approach is essential to the ability to build AI for assisted and automated driving very quickly.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said:

From the first lightbulb and the World Wide Web to AI and self-driving cars, the UK has a proud record of being at the forefront of some of the biggest technological advancements in history.

I’m proud that the UK is home to pioneers like Wayve who are making breakthroughs developing the next generation of AI models for self-driving cars. The fact that a domestic UK company has secured the largest ever investment in a UK AI start-up is proof that we are leading the industry and that our plan for the economy is working.

We are doing everything we can to create the economic conditions for startups to grow and succeed in the UK. We already have the third largest number of AI companies and private investment in AI in the world, and this announcement cements the UK’s position as an AI superpower.

Alex Kendall, Wayve co-founder and CEO, said:

The UK has a rich and inspiring AI heritage that lives on today, with top talent, world-class universities and innovation-friendly regulations strengthened by events such as the AI ​​Summit. Today we are proud to contribute to this legacy with the announcement of our $1.05 billion Series C investment round, the largest AI fundraising in UK history.

The UK’s progressive testing framework has supported the rapid development of cutting-edge AI, and we are delighted to be working with the Government on the Autonomous Vehicles Bill, which provides confidence to investors that the UK is a true leader in AI and AV.

This investment will help us launch our Embodied AI product and expand our business globally. This is an important signal to the market about the strength of the UK’s AI ecosystem, and we look forward to seeing more AI companies grow and expand here.

Wayve's investment comes as the UK's Automated Vehicle Bill is expected to complete its passage through parliament in the coming weeks, enabling innovative UK companies like Wayve to scale and deploy autonomous driving technology to improve safety and create market value. This was done while planning to lay a solid foundation. Up to 42 billion.

The Automated Vehicles Bill will revolutionize transport by enabling the safe deployment of autonomous vehicles. This will strengthen the UK’s position as a global leader in this high-growth industry and provide one of the world’s most comprehensive legal frameworks for autonomous vehicles. The key is safety.

Under provisions of the bill, all self-driving cars would have to undergo robust safety testing before they are allowed to drive on UK roads. The bill would also create a new entity responsible for autonomous vehicles, ensuring clear legal liability when vehicles drive themselves.

Autonomous vehicles also have the potential to improve the lives of millions of people by making transportation safer, more convenient, and more accessible. With 88% of current accidents involving human error, there is also tremendous potential for automated vehicles to reduce costs, injuries and fatalities.

Minister for Science, Innovation and Skills Michelle Donelan said:

This investment is not only a vote of confidence in our position as an AI and innovation powerhouse, but also the wider steps we have taken to make the UK a magnet for investment and growth.

Wayve is a true homegrown success story, and today’s investment represents one of the largest ever supports for a UK startup. This injection of funding will place the UK at the center of driving new cutting-edge AI solutions for autonomous vehicles, enabled by innovative approaches to managing this generation-defining technology.

We are already a world leader in AI, and this is further evidence that the UK is now clearly a global destination for technological innovation and growth.

Minister of Economy and Trade Kemi Badenoch said:

This is the latest in a line of fantastic investments in the UK automotive sector, following major commitments from BMW, Jaguar Land Rover and Nissan.

The government's plans for advanced manufacturing are working, and the $1 billion investment in Wayve will ensure that the cutting edge technologies of the future are made in the UK.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said:

Self-driving cars will revolutionize road travel, making it safer and more convenient for everyone.

Our Autonomous Vehicles Bill will pave the way for safe use in the UK and open the door to investment in innovative UK companies such as Wayve, putting the UK at the forefront of a growing global industry. This is an important part of our plan to grow the economy and create high-quality jobs for the future.

The UK already has one of the world's leading technology sectors, making it only the third country in the world (after the US and China) to have a combined technology sector worth more than $1 trillion.

The UK is also an artificial intelligence superpower, attracting the third largest number of AI companies and private capital investment in AI in the world. The UK also accounts for around half of all private capital investment in AI in Europe, with hundreds more AI companies starting up in the UK every year, growing the economy and creating highly skilled, well-paid jobs.

Some of the world's largest AI companies, including Open AI and Anthropic, have chosen London as the base for their first international offices, citing great confidence in our approach to AI. Microsoft recently announced a new AI hub in London, and one of the leaders in this space, Google DeepMind, was also founded there 10 years ago and remains in the UK to this day.

The Government is committed to providing a regulatory approach that promotes both safety and innovation in relation to AI, as set out in our response to the AI ​​Regulation White Paper. The UK was in no rush to enact legislation due to the rapid development of this technology. Instead, we are focused on strengthening our understanding of risks and empowering the UK’s professional regulators to take action using their existing powers and powers.

As part of this, we invested $100 million in the world's first AI safety research center to evaluate the risks of new AI models, and demonstrated our global leadership by holding the world's first major AI safety-related summit at Bletchley Park last November. This means that, unlike the EU, its founders will not face sweeping legislation seeking to regulate AI development across all sectors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/vote-of-confidence-in-uk-economy-as-british-ai-company-wayve-secures-over-1-billion-to-develop-ai-for-self-driving-vehicles

