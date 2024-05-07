UK suspects China behind cyberattack on soldier data





Unlock Editor's Digest for free

FT editor-in-chief Roula Khalaf picks her favorite articles from this week's newsletter.

The British government suspects China is behind a cyberattack that targeted the names and banking information of 270,000 current and former British military personnel, a person familiar with the matter said.

A hack was recently discovered that accessed the IT systems of a British Ministry of Defense contractor that was not connected to the Ministry of Defense's central network.

Hackers gained access to systems containing the names and banking information of thousands of veterans, as well as regular and reservist soldiers. There were also a handful of addresses in the system.

The Department of Defense's initial investigation found that although systems had been breached, there was no evidence that personal information had been copied or removed. However, we take precautions in cases where personal information is copied.

SSCL is the contractor that manages the salaries of military personnel for the Department of Defense, according to an official briefed on the matter. Sopra Steria, which owns SSCL, has been contacted for comment.

Cabinet Secretary Mel Stride confirmed on Tuesday that a cyberattack had taken place on a third-party pay system used by the Ministry of Defense, telling Sky News, which first reported the hack, that it was a very important matter. He said the department acted very quickly to take the system offline.

Stride declined to comment on whether Britain had identified China as the hostile actor behind the hacking, saying: “That’s just an assumption.” We are not saying that at this moment.

He added that the UK government sees the regime in Beijing as a groundbreaking challenge and that when it comes to China, our eyes are wide open.

Defense Secretary Grant Shapps is expected to make a statement about the hacking incident to lawmakers later Tuesday. He is expected to identify signs that a hostile country is responsible, but the British government is not expected to publicly name China.

But a person with direct knowledge of the hacking incident said the British government suspected China was behind the cyberattack.

Labor shadow defense secretary John Healey said there were too many serious questions for Shapps to answer, including the military personnel who targeted X for details.

Former Defense Minister Tobias Ellwood MP told the BBC: The targeting of pay system names and military bank details could be part of a plan and strategy to see who might be coerced, hence the point to China. .

The Cabinet Office, the department that runs government agencies, intelligence agencies and private security experts, has been called in to support the MoD investigation.

We also hired a private security company to monitor the Internet in case information was successfully removed from the contractor's IT systems and leaked online.

It does not affect salary payments to military personnel. The personal information of British Special Forces members is stored in other IT systems and was not affected.

The Department of Defense will notify members of the military about the cyberattack on Tuesday to reassure them that the safety of potentially affected individuals is not at risk.

suggestion

The Ministry of Defense will set up a call center to provide advice and welfare support and deal with enquiries.

It comes after the US and UK in March unveiled sweeping action against Chinese government-backed hackers, claiming they had carried out widespread cyberattacks against targets in Washington and London.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday: The comments by British politicians are pure nonsense. China consistently opposes and combats all forms of cyber-attacks, and firmly opposes the use of cyber security issues to deliberately defame other countries for political purposes.

A Defense Ministry spokesman said on Tuesday: The Secretary of Defense will make a planned statement in the House of Commons this afternoon outlining a multi-pronged plan to support and protect personnel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/a2ca5644-094d-45a3-b34a-d2b86f203c52 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos