BETVICTOR UK Open Pool Championship 2024 | event guide





The BetVictor UK Open Pool Championship, a World Nine-Ball Tour ranking event, will be played live from the Telford International Center in Telford, England from 7 to 12 May 2024 on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland.

We've put together everything you need to know ahead of the event in the guide below!

BETVICTOR UK Open Pool Championship

Date: May 7-12, 2024

Location: Telford International Center, Telford, England

player

The BetVictor UK Open will see an impressive field size of 256 players, featuring the top 128 World Nineball Tour professional players along with wild card players.

Selected players taking part in the BetVictor UK Open Pool Championship:

Jayson Shaw (UK) Francisco Sanchez Ruiz (Spain) Shane Van Boening (USA) Ko Ping Chung (Taiwan) Joshua Filler (Germany) Fedor Gorst (USA) Aloysius Yapp (Singapore) Albin Ouschan (Austria) Skyler Woodward (USA)

See the entire field and draw it here.

reward

The total prize money for the UK Open Pool Championship is $200,000, details are as follows:

Winner – $30,000

Runner-up $15,000

Semifinalist (x2) – $9,500

Quarterfinalist (x4) – $6,000

Last 16 days (x8) – $4,000

Last 32 (x16) – $2,000

Last 64 (x32) – $1,000

Last 128 (x32) – $500

spectator ticket

Spectators can watch the action live from the Telford International Center seven days a week. Daily tickets will be available starting on the 22nd, and fans can take advantage of weekend passes for just $50 for the final two days.

Secure your tickets here!

schedule

The BetVictor UK Open Pool Championship takes place from 7 to 12 May.

Days 1 to 4 – daily from 10am

5-6 days – 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM / 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM / 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM (Sunday only)

Live ScoringThe only way to keep track of the latest scores, seed draws and matches from every match of the BetVictor UK Open Pool Championship and Matchroom events is through the WNT Live Scoring site here.

Broadcast details The BetVictor UK Open Pool Championship will be broadcast live on the following broadcasters including Matchroom.Live:

Broadcasting station list

Sky Sports UK Dazn – USA, Brazil Viaplay Baltics, Scandinavia, Netherlands, Poland and Iceland AMC Network Hungary Fox Sports Australia Nova Czech Republic and Slovakia Sky Network New Zealand Sportklub Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia VCT Vietnam

In all other regions, you can watch coverage of the table action via Matchroom.live. You can sign up for a monthly pass starting at 4.99 here.

Goods

Onboard Sportswear, the Official Apparel Partner of the World Nineball Tours, will be introducing an exclusive line of merchandise available to spectators at the BetVictor UK Open Pool Championship.

From event jerseys and training jackets to graphic t-shirts, shop them all here.

social

You can track all the action as it unfolds across Matchroom Pools social media channels. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok and YouTube.

title sponsor

Betting Victor

Official cue, case and break partner

QETEC

official cloth partner

Simon's

official table partner

diamond billiards

Official Billiard Ball Partner

aramid

Official Chalk, Tips and Gloves Partner

Kamui

Official Template Rack Partner

Magic Ball Rack

official clothing partner

In-flight sportswear

