Russia arrests US soldier for alleged misconduct





A U.S. Army soldier has been arrested in Russia over allegations of misconduct, the service announced Monday.

The soldier was identified as Staff Sgt. Gordon Black by an American official. He was arrested by Russian authorities last week in Vladivostok, an area in the northeast of the Korean Peninsula near the headquarters of the Russian Pacific Fleet, according to the military.

The soldier may have been traveling to meet a woman, possibly a girlfriend, according to Politico reports, and was arrested on May 2. Russia's detention of the soldier follows an incident last year in which a South Korea-based soldier, Pvt. Travis King, fled to North Korea and was briefly detained by the regime.

“The Russian Federation has notified the United States Department of State of his criminal detention, consistent with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations,” Army spokeswoman Cynthia Smith said in a statement. “The Army has notified his family and the U.S. Department of State is providing appropriate consular support to the soldier in Russia. Given the sensitivity of this matter, we are unable to provide additional details at this time.”

It is unclear what led to the soldier's arrest. Russian authorities have a long track record of arresting foreigners on trumped-up charges. These prisoners are often used as bargaining chips for prisoner exchanges or for other political purposes. NBC reported that the soldier is accused of robbing the woman he was meeting.

The news comes as Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich has been imprisoned in Russia since March 2023 for espionage. Paul Whelan, a Marine veteran, is also in custody on espionage charges.

Brittney Griner, an American basketball star, was imprisoned in Russia for 10 months before being released in 2022 by the Russian government as part of a prisoner swap for a famous Russian arms dealer.

In July, King fled to North Korea as he faced dishonorable discharge and other disciplinary action amid allegations of insubordination, assault and possession of child pornography. He was returned to the United States two months later. King is still assigned to the Army's 1st Armored Division, a spokesperson confirmed to Military.com last month. It is unclear when the department plans to take disciplinary action against him.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with a source confirming the identity of the soldier.

