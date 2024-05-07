US delays sending joint direct attack munitions to Israel: report | Israel's War on Gaza News





The US government has delayed the sale of thousands of precision weapons to its ally Israel amid its war on Gaza, according to a report citing current and former US officials.

President Joe Biden's administration has been criticized for its policy of arming Israel, which critics say violates U.S. laws barring military aid and arms sales to countries engaged in rights abuses. Seven months of Israeli bombing and siege on the Gaza Strip have killed nearly 35,000 people and injured nearly 80,000, with Israel facing charges of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which it denies.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Monday that the proposed deal involves up to 6,500 Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) guidance kits that turn unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions.

U.S. law requires Congress to be informed of major foreign military sales agreements. The State Department typically provides information to the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in advance of such potential sales, followed by formal notification to Congress.

Congress was first informed of the estimated $260 million sale in January, but the Biden administration has yet to move forward, according to the WSJ. The administration's lack of follow-up with official notification regarding the sale triggered an effective pause in the deal, according to the publication.

This is unusual, especially for Israel, especially during a war, a congressional official familiar with the arms sales process told the WSJ.

The official, however, said he was not aware of the reason for the delay.

Seth Binder, an expert on U.S. arms sales at the Middle East Democracy Center, told the WSJ that if the delay was deliberate, it would be the first time since this war began that the administration had taken such action on weapons. which we know were used. in Gaza.

The reported delay in the JDAM deal comes as pro-Palestinian protests against the US government's support for Israel's war on Gaza, including arms sales, have swept across college campuses across the United States.

It also comes months before the US presidential election, in which Biden, a Democrat, will face former President Donald Trump, a Republican, in November.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released in late February, 56% of respondents who identified as Democrats said they would be less likely to vote for a candidate who supports military aid to Israel, compared to 40% who said that They would be more likely to vote for a candidate who supports military aid to Israel. support such a pretender.

John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesman, declined Monday to say whether arms sales to Israel had been suspended.

Our security commitments to Israel are ironclad, he told a press briefing.

Kirby also told reporters that nothing had changed in the U.S. position in the face of an Israeli attack on Rafah, a town in southern Gaza where some 1.5 million Palestinians are sheltering under relentless Israeli bombardment.

Biden had a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday and emphasized U.S. opposition to a ground offensive in Rafah, according to the White House.

But in the early hours of Tuesday, just hours after Hamas, the group that rules Gaza, said it had accepted a ceasefire proposal presented by international mediators, Israeli forces took control of the Gaza border crossing. Rafah, cutting off a vital route for humanitarian aid. towards Gaza and a potential refuge for civilians against a construction offensive.

Palestinian rights advocates have argued that mere verbal criticism of Israeli policies from U.S. officials is not enough, instead calling on Biden to end military support for the U.S. ally.

If a mass shooter walks into a school and you're there and you say, “Tell me when you need more guns and ammo,” then you are guilty of that behavior, James Zogby said, president of the Arab American Institute think tank, at Al. Jazeera.

