How a U.S. Customs and Border Protection veteran views his jobExBulletin





Ryan Riccucci, division chief of operational law enforcement programs for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, says his agency is often misunderstood by the American public. Here he poses for a portrait in his office at sector headquarters in Tucson, Arizona on March 26. Ash Ponders for NPR .

TUCSON, Ariz. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent Ryan Riccucci was patrolling Arizona's Baboquivari Mountains near the U.S.-Mexico border one night in 2009.

The mountains are rugged and isolated, making them an ideal route for people wanting to smuggle narcotics into the United States, according to Riccucci.

On that rare night when he wasn't alone on patrol, a seismic sensor alerted Riccucci and his partner that someone was driving nearby, through land controlled by the Tohono O'odham Nation. The officers headed north, trying to cut off travelers.

The driver spotted them in the darkness and made an abrupt U-turn, speeding back toward Mexico.

The officers chased the vehicle. When it reached the border, the car crashed into a steel beam barrier that divides Mexico and the United States. The impact threw the passengers through the windshield. They landed south of the border alive and screaming in pain where the two agents could not distinguish them in the dark.

Riccucci and his partner searched the car on the American side and found bales of marijuana. As they unloaded the drugs, their radio rang.

“You need to get out of there. There are 13 guys about a mile south of you, with long arms and machine guns, running towards you,” Riccucci recalled a colleague warning them.

A few hours later, the two men withdrew, leaving the injured passengers on the other side of the border. Riccucci later learned that the vehicle's doors were filled with cash, a possible explanation for why its driver tried to flee to Mexico.

“If we had seized and found that money, they probably would have died anyway,” Riccucci said.

Riccucci says that when he began to understand the humanitarian role Border Patrol agents can play in the desert, he began carrying candy or a small stuffed animal in case he encountered children. He once used his training as a paramedic to administer an IV to a dehydrated elderly woman. “I wish there were more opportunities to tell our story,” Riccucci said. Ash Ponders for NPR .

Riccucci has worked for U.S. Customs and Border Protection for 17 years. No longer on patrol, he is now a division chief, overseeing operational law enforcement programs for the Tucson Sector. He's responsible for the things agents use to reach the most remote parts of the desert, all-terrain vehicles, planes and horses across a territory as large as five Connecticuts, he said.

Riccucci's agency is at the heart of the immigration debate, but the public often misunderstands his role, he said.

“People can have opinions about whether laws are good or bad, but we are agnostic,” Riccucci said. “We do our work to the standards we have been trained to do.”

Migrant advocates have accused Border Patrol agents of disrespecting, and even physically abusing, migrants they encounter along the border. The American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona sued the Tucson Sector Border Patrol in 2015, accusing its agents of detaining migrants in “inhumane and unconstitutional conditions.” The court then ordered the sector to take better care of the migrants in its custody.

Allegations of abuse by Border Patrol agents date back decades. New York Times reporter John M. Crewdson won a Pulitzer Prize in 1981 for his reporting on illegal immigration, including a story about migrant children sent to jail alone after their parents were arrested by Border Patrol .

Today, agents meet many migrants happy to see them.

Travelers abandoned in the desert by human traffickers seek out Border Patrol agents not only so they can turn themselves in and seek quasi-legal status through the asylum process, but also to stay alive.

Riccucci remembers the moment he began to understand that Border Patrol agents played an important humanitarian role in the desert.

“I started carrying candy, otherwise I would have a little stuffed animal,” in case he encountered children, Riccucci said. And his EMT training came in handy while on patrol.

“Once, I came across a group and they didn't run. They asked me to go find an elderly lady they had left behind,” he said. “She was an old Guatemalan woman and she was delirious. I was able to give her an IV. It brought her back to life because she was so dehydrated.”

This type of life-saving work is not always recognized by the media or the public. “I wish there were more opportunities to tell our story,” Riccucci said.

Riccucci also alluded to his fellow agents' frustration

Many officers have been taken off patrols to help process the growing number of asylum-seeking migrants.

“Some days it's terrible because you're at the mercy of forces you don't understand. You want to patrol the border,” he said.

But he did not criticize the Biden administration's asylum policy.

Barbed wire sits atop the U.S.-Mexico border fence in Nogales, Arizona, as seen here on March 27. Ash Ponders for NPR .

“If the mission requires brute force for all of our agents to be able to deal with, to make sure that we are able to get all of these thousands of people to surrender, who want to claim fear and claim benefit, such is the mission,” he said. “But most of us came wanting to guard the backyard and let them go through the front.”

In his nearly two decades guarding “the backyard,” Riccucci never fired his gun. That night in 2009 was the most terrified he had ever felt on the job, he said.

The objects in Riccucci's office suggest an interest in spirituality: in addition to various plaques and trophies, he keeps a Tibetan singing bowl and a collection of crystals on a shelf.

“The most important thing at the end of the day is that you get home from work safely,” Riccucci said, “and that you have the coping mechanisms to be healthy and disconnect to refresh yourself and come back ready to work the next day.”

Yet it’s a job that can cost you your life.

As our team left the Tucson Sector office, we saw images of deceased agents scrolling on a digital screen in the lobby. When agents die, their colleagues play bagpipes in their honor.

Earlier today we heard a high-pitched drone emanating from a back parking lot. As we walked past, we saw a man playing bagpipes, preparing for the next funeral, whenever they might take place.

The audio version of this story was produced by Lilly Quiroz. The digital version was edited by Obed Manuel.

