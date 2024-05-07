The King was too busy to meet Prince Harry during his visit to the UK, a spokesperson for the Duke said | uk news





The King's spokesman said the monarch was too busy to meet Prince Harry during his visit to the UK.

Harry is in London for the 10th anniversary celebrations of the Invictus Games.

This is the King's first visit to the country since he urgently visited the King in February after he was diagnosed with cancer.

There was media speculation that the pair would meet again on a recent trip, but a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said the King was too busy to meet his son.

A spokesperson said: “After many inquiries and ongoing speculation as to whether the Duke will meet his father while in the UK this week, unfortunately, due to Her Majesty's overall programme, this will not be possible.”

“Of course the Duke understands his father’s diary of appointments and many other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

Image: Prince Harry speaks at an event near the City of London. Photo: Getty Images for Invictus Games Foundation

The king returned to public life last week for the first time since being diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer.

Buckingham Palace said his diary would be carefully managed to minimize risks to his health.

The palace also said it would not comment on matters relating to Harry.

The King had an audience with Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka at Buckingham Palace today during Prince Harry's visit to the UK.

Image: Photo: Getty Images for Invictus Games Foundation Image: Sky News cameras captured Prince Harry arriving at the Invictus event in central London.

Earlier, Sky News cameras captured Prince Harry arriving at the headquarters of the Honorable Artillery Company on the edge of the City of London for a one-day summit dubbed the Invictus Games Foundation Conversation. .

The event is a look back at the 10-year history of the Games, which Harry founded in 2014 as a Paralympic-style sporting event for the wounded, military and veterans.

The competition will be held ahead of the 10th anniversary ceremony of the Olympics at St. Paul's Cathedral on Wednesday.

This will be the first major event Prince Harry has attended in the UK for some time.

Image: King Charles during an audience with Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka at Buckingham Palace today. Photo: PA

Harry welcomes legacy 'beyond sport'

“It has been an honor to watch the Invictus Games Foundation grow over the past few years,” Prince Harry said in his introductory remarks at the summit held today ahead of the service at St Paul’s Cathedral. “This union of injured, wounded, and sick soldiers and veterans has grown into an international organization built on hope, strength, and unity.”

The duke also wrote: “We are eager to once again celebrate the Invictus spirit exemplified by all of our competitors, employees, friends and family members. Your dedication, passion and belief have been the driving force behind our continued success.”

He added, “Together, we have created a community that embraces a legacy that transcends sport: compassion, respect, and an unwavering belief in the power of the human spirit. As we celebrate this milestone, let us recommit to the Invictus mission.”

READ MORE: King 'doing well' after double cancer treatment William, Duchess of York and Kate reveal never-before-seen wedding photos

Hollywood star appears at St Paul's service

It is not known whether other members of the royal family will attend Wednesday's ceremony at St. Paul's Cathedral.

British actor Damian Lewis will recite the Invictus poem during the service.

Representatives from Invictus Games participating countries will also be in attendance, including the wounded, injured, service members and veteran communities.

Following his visit to the UK, Prince Harry will travel to Nigeria with his wife Meghan.

The Duke of Sussex served in the British Army for 10 years starting in 2005 and was deployed to Afghanistan twice.

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

1:11 From February: Prince Harry and Meghan visit training camp

Harry founded Invictus Games after attending the 2013 Warrior Games in Colorado and seeing how injured U.S. service members thrive while participating in competitive sports that help them recover. .

He first performed at the London Olympic Park in 2014, followed by opening ceremonies in Orlando 2016, Toronto 2017 and Sydney 2018.

Prince Harry has been living in California with Meghan since he quit his senior royal duties in March 2020.

The couple has two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Harry has only visited the UK a few times since deciding to move to the US.

His latest trip comes after reports of a rift between him and his older brother William, heir to the throne.

In the book, published in January last year, Harry made some explosive claims about the royal family. It detailed his relationships with his family, including William.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/prince-harry-will-not-meet-king-charles-during-uk-visit-13131121

