Nigerian coalition warns of possible defense deals with US, France

The warning, signed by five civil society groups and a former chairman of Nigeria's Independent National Electoral Commission, was issued Friday in an open letter to Nigeria's president and the National Assembly.

The coalition, without providing evidence, accused the United States and France of putting pressure on the authorities of the Gulf of Guinea countries, particularly Nigeria, to redeploy troops expelled from the Sahel states.

He said the alleged move could have wide-ranging defense and internal security implications and that hosting a military base in Nigeria could potentially divert state funds and resources from important local projects such as education, healthcare and infrastructure development.

Kabiru Adamu, founder of Beacon Security and Intelligence Limited, said the letter had political connotations.

“It seemed like it was just based on the desire to create a political outcome,” Adamu said. “There is no fact to support the allegation that the United States or France has approached Nigeria about establishing a base anywhere in Nigeria, although that is likely to happen. Of course, because that we have seen the influence of both countries diminish over time In the Sahel region, Nigeria will likely provide a fallback option to both countries, particularly the United States.

The coalition also said the alleged plan to establish a US military base in northern Nigeria could escalate regional tensions with neighbors, have a notable environmental impact and worsen the high cost of living for the local population.

The Nigerian authorities have not yet responded to this letter.

Political affairs analyst, Ahmed Buhari, said authorities must heed this caution.

“That's what I call intruding on people's space. As is the case now, we need our neighbors more than any stranger from any part of the world.” , Buhari said. “I prefer that we live side by side with our neighbors in a more peaceful and trusting way rather than fooling around right now with the United States or France for that matter. All the places where you will find the American military base where you “There is no peace in the region.”

American and French militaries have operated in the African Sahel for many years, assisting the region in its fight against terrorism.

But a wave of coups in recent years has strained those relations, with military juntas accusing foreign powers of being authoritarian without significant progress against jihadist militants.

Some juntas have instead turned to Russia for help in the fight against armed groups.

Adamu warns that the letter could be an example of Russian propaganda.

“It is also possible that we are witnessing mercenary propaganda from Russia and Niger in this regard,” Adamu said. “We know that since the coup in Niger, the coup plotters and Russia have engaged in massive propaganda and used prominent figures of Nigerien and northern Nigerian origin to achieve political goals.”

Despite counterterrorism interventions in Africa, a report from the Global Terrorism Index 2023 shows that deaths from terrorism in the Sahel have increased by an alarming rate of 2,000% over the past 15 years.

Burkina Faso ranks first among the countries most affected by terrorism, Mali in third, Nigeria in eighth and Niger in tenth.

Last month, African leaders met in Nigeria and pledged to work together against terrorism. But experts say that with the departure of troops from the region, armed groups could intensify their attacks against their targets.

