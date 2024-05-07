



A breach by a third-party contractor discovered a few days ago exposed approximately 270,000 pay records for almost every member of the British military to Chinese hackers.

Government sources said the data at risk included names and banking details and, in thousands of cases, addresses and National Insurance numbers of current and recently retired army, navy, air force and reservists.

Those affected could include paid reserve members, but the Department of Defense said it would not comment on individual cases. Andrew Murrison, a junior minister of defense who serves as a surgeon general in the Royal Navy, has been paid regularly for the past year, according to a declaration to the Parliamentary Register.

There is no immediate evidence that data was stolen or compromised, but the investigation continues. Employees are expected to be provided with credit checks to monitor whether their banking information has been used without permission.

British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps is expected to brief MPs on Tuesday afternoon on the situation and the steps the Ministry of Defense is taking to address the issue. The hacker is believed to have been present on the system for some time, possibly several weeks.

Ahead of the statement, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: Although there are indications that a malicious actor has compromised the military payment network, we would like to reassure the public that the Department of Defense has already taken steps to remove the network. Take it offline and make sure those affected are supported in the right way.

The announcement was planned for Tuesday, but details were leaked to the media overnight before staff were briefed, military sources said. When the hack was discovered, the system was immediately taken offline.

Shapps is not expected to publicly say the attack originated in China, but the hackers are understood to be from China. This is the latest in a string of data breaches involving Beijing.

The National Election Commission was hacked by Chinese actors in August 2021, and in March ministers held China responsible. The attackers accessed copies of the electoral register and hacked email and control systems. The government said lawmakers critical of Beijing were also targeted.

Other MPs who may have been implicated in the data breach include former Defense Committee chairman Tobias Ellwood, who declared he had been paid for his continued service in the Territorial Army Reserve. Asked if he had been affected, he said he was inquiring.

However, according to official sources, other prominent lawmakers who are reservists may not be affected as they are not on active duty and therefore do not receive salaries.

These include Home Secretary James Cleverley, a reserve officer, who declared he had not been paid since being elected, and Security Minister Tom Tugendhat, a naval reserve officer. A spokesperson for the ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

It is understood that only a small number of recent veterans are among those for whom data is available in the system, so it is likely that the royal family was not affected. Prince William of Wales left the military in 2013, and his older brother Harry also left the military in 2015.

The SAS and other special forces will not be affected as it is understood they are paid separately. Some of the 270,000 records affected by this breach were found to be duplicates, so the actual number of people affected is likely to be lower.

A Ministry of Defense spokesperson said: The Secretary of Defense will make a planned statement in the House of Commons this afternoon outlining a multi-pronged plan to support and protect personnel.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said China opposed and fought all forms of cyberattacks and refused to use the issue for political purposes to defame other countries.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Our morning email breaks down the day's top stories to tell you what's happening and why it matters.

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in London also added, “China has always maintained the principle of non-interference in internal affairs.” China has no interest or need to intervene in Britain's internal affairs.

We urge UK stakeholders to stop spreading disinformation, manipulating the so-called Chinese threat discourse and anti-China political farce.

Alfie Usher, a retired soldier who runs military claims expert Claims Bible, said members of the military needed to be vigilant.

The MoD said it would provide credit check software to help people open new accounts or keep an eye on fraud alerts, adding that individuals would take extra care when using email to avoid phishing scams.

Investigators, including government cyber security agencies GCHQ and NCSC, are also looking into potential failures by a contractor that ran an outsourced payroll system on behalf of the MoD.

Incidental salaries are handled by SSCL, a Paris-based subsidiary of Sopra Steria. SSCL's website says it provides core payroll, HR and pension services to 230,000 military and reservists and 2 million veterans.

Sopra Steria has been contacted for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/article/2024/may/07/270000-uk-forces-records-thought-to-have-been-exposed-to-chinese-hackers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos