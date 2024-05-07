Do EU member states want Britain back?





Stephanie Luke explores whether voters think EU member states would accept Britain's accession to the European Union if the country attempted to rejoin, and what member states actually say about that possibility.

The Redfield & Wiltons Brexit Tracking Poll for the UK in a Changing Europe can be found here, and data tables can be downloaded here and here.

The British public's decision to leave the European Union in the 2016 referendum was far from the end of the debate over the UK's future as a member state. The debate continues, albeit quieter than the period of parliamentary turmoil between 2017 and 2019, and support for the prospect of rejoining the EU continues to grow. Currently, support for rejoining the EU (49%) is higher than support for leaving the EU after July 2022 (35%).

Labor has ruled out any attempt to rejoin the EU, at least in the near future, as well as the possibility of joining the single market or customs union. However, even if one wants to rejoin, the path back to full EU membership is difficult. This is something both Labor and the Conservative Party acknowledged as part of their Better Together campaign in 2014, stressing that the path to EU membership would be difficult for an independent Scotland.

To become a member of the EU, a prospective member state must have its application accepted by all current member states. This is particularly difficult given the different interests of the 27 member states. This is especially so because the UK's exit from the EU has resulted in greater representation in the European Parliament and greater influence in Council decision-making in some member states. As time goes by, the UK is also deviating from EU standards, and it is predicted that it will be difficult to return to membership.

Despite the public's desire to rejoin the EU, they acknowledge this will be a difficult process. A poll by Redfield and Wilton for the UK in a changing Europe found that only 27% of voters thought EU member states were likely to accept the UK's application to rejoin the Union.

But what actually is the state of play? Do EU member states want Britain back? The answer is not simply yes or no. There is some support for this view. The European Alliance for Freedoms (EFA), a European parliamentary group of regionalist parties and part of the EP's fourth-largest parliamentary group, said the EU must never close its doors either. About the British people.

In fact, most European Parliament groups have included strengthening UK-EU relations in their manifestos for the upcoming European Parliament elections. One specific area where close cooperation is expected is defense (EPP), but in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Alliance for European Freedoms, the Alliance for Liberal Democracy for Europe and the European Socialists are all keen to develop closer ties with defense (EPP). uk.

Last September, a research group predicted that the UK would become an associate member of the EU, allowing it to participate in the single market while requiring it to contribute to the EU budget and be governed by the European Court of Justice.

But in many ways Brexit has strengthened the EU. First, Britain's departure from the EU removed a country that was often an obstacle to development, or at least made cooperation more difficult. For example, Prime Minister David Cameron vetoed a new EU-wide treaty designed to rescue the single currency in 2011. Without the UK, the EU has continued to deepen its single market, giving the eurozone more power to drive economic and financial policy.

Second, the EU extreme right no longer explicitly calls for leaving the EU. Immediately after the Brexit referendum, Marine Le Pen announced that she would hold a referendum on leaving the EU if she won the 2017 French presidential election. Since then, Le Pen no longer advocated for France's exit from the EU, but instead advocated for reforms within the EU as she saw the difficulties accompanying the withdrawal process.

And in future negotiations over British membership, individual member states are likely to bring their grievances to the negotiating table: Spain for Gibraltar, Cyprus for its sovereign base, Ireland for Northern Ireland and Greece for its marbles.

And EU member states may accept Britain back, but not on the terms it once had. As a member state, the UK has had several unique opt-outs, particularly from the euro and the eurozone, from being part of the borderless Schengen area, as well as numerous exemptions from judicial and home affairs laws and the Framework Charter of Human Rights. However, as a new applicant, the UK is obliged to become part of the EU, which has avoided using the euro.

Of course, this is all hypothesis. With Britain's two main political parties, Labor and Conservatives, opposing Britain's rejoining the EU, EU member states have instead focused on pursuing closer ties with Britain instead of the country returning to the EU.

But here too the British response was lukewarm. The Government and Labor have rejected a European Commission proposal to set up a youth mobility scheme with Europe. The UK is not fundamentally opposed to youth mobility schemes, but appears to prefer extending them to individual EU member states rather than the EU as a whole. Further cooperation therefore appears to depend on UK terms.

Labor is trying to avoid rehashing old Brexit divisions before the upcoming UK general election, but if Labor wins, Starmer will not be able to avoid the European issue. Another question Redfield and Wilton ask about the UK in a changing Europe asks about voters' views on Labor and Conservative positions on UK-EU relations. Interestingly, 34% of voters believe Labor seeks a closer relationship with the EU, while the Conservatives want to maintain the current relationship, a situation that has been consistent in our polling over the past year.

More broadly, if the next European Parliament swings to the right in June's elections, it may be difficult for Labor to develop further cooperation, further weakening the chances of relations deepening, let alone reuniting.

Both sides of the English Channel agree that cooperation is needed, but the extent of it is debated. With rejoining an unlikely prospect in the near future, the EU and its member states are instead focusing on closer cooperation with the UK. What happens to closer cooperation will depend not only on the result of the UK general election, but also on what happens in the European Parliament elections in June.

ByDr Stephanie Luke, British researcher on a changing Europe.

