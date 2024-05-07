TikTok sues US government, claiming potential ban violates First Amendment





TikTok is suing the United States government in an effort to prevent enforcement of a bill passed last month that aims to force the app's Chinese owner to sell the app or have it banned.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, argues that the bill, the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, violates constitutional protections for free speech.

The lawsuit calls the law an unprecedented violation of the First Amendment.

For the first time in history, Congress has passed a law that subjects a single, named speech platform to a permanent nationwide ban, TikTok wrote in the lawsuit, and prohibits every American from participating to a unique online community of over a billion people. global.

The company argues that citing national security concerns is not a sufficient reason to restrict free speech and that the burden is on the federal government to prove that restriction is justified. He failed to meet that burden, the lawsuit says.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A White House spokesperson directed a request for comment to the Justice Department.

John Moolenaar, R-Mich., and chairman of the House Select Committee on China, said: Congress and the Executive Branch have concluded, based on publicly available and classified information, that TikTok poses a serious risk for national security and America. people. It is telling that TikTok would rather spend its time, money, and effort fighting in court than resolving the issue by breaking away from the CCP. I am convinced that our legislation will be respected.

The lawsuit, expected since President Joe Biden signed the bill on April 24, is expected to add to an already long timeline for a possible ban or sale of the app. ByteDance, Chinese owner of TikToks, already had more than a year to take the plunge. Now, court proceedings will suspend that deadline, meaning it could be years before a ban comes into effect.

Tuesday's lawsuit is the latest development in what has become a multi-year effort by the U.S. government to effectively ban TikTok. Efforts to rein in the popular video-sharing app have continued since 2020 under the Trump and Biden administrations. The federal government and dozens of states have already banned the use of TikTok on government devices.

Republican and Democratic politicians as well as some members of the national security community say they are concerned about TikTok's data collection and security practices, as well as how the app's video recommendation algorithm works. Outside experts have viewed these claims with some skepticism, noting that the lack of data security laws in the United States does not differentiate TikTok from other apps and that claims about efforts to manipulate public opinion are based on little concrete evidence.

Still, TikTok has made efforts to assure the public and U.S. officials that it takes data security seriously. In 2022, the company launched Project Texas, an initiative to provide data security and transparency regarding the information the app collects about U.S. users. This has done little to assuage the government's concerns about the app and its surveillance by the Chinese government.

The lawsuit says Congress has not presented any evidence to suggest that TikTok poses the kinds of risks to data security or the spread of foreign propaganda that could justify the law, and has failed to prove that the app poses a specific harm in these areas.

A TikTok creator during a press conference in support of the company outside the Capitol on March 22, 2023. Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty Images file

Statements from congressional committees and individual members of Congress during the rushed, closed-door legislative process preceding the law's enactment confirm that there is at most speculation, not evidence, as l 'requires the First Amendment, the lawsuit says.

TikTok further claims that the law violates the right to due process under the Fifth Amendment and constitutes an unconstitutional bill or legislative act finding a party guilty of a crime and imposing punishment on them, without a trial.

Congress has never before developed a two-tiered speech regime, with one set of rules for a named platform and another set of rules for everyone else, he said in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also states that the law actually constitutes a ban on TikTok and that Bytedance's divestment option is illusory because it is not commercially, technologically or legally possible, especially within the 270 days provided by the law.

According to its sponsors, the lawsuit says, the law does not constitute a ban because it offers ByteDance a choice: divest TikTok's U.S. operations or be shut down. But in reality, there is no choice.

If the law remains in effect, the lawsuit says, it would allow the federal government to invoke national security and force publishers of other platforms, including news sites, to sell or shut down.

Gautam Hans, a clinical associate professor of law at Cornell University and associate director of its First Amendment Clinic, said in an emailed statement that overcoming widespread congressional support for the law could prove difficult for TikTok.

TikTok has prevailed in its previous First Amendment challenges, but the bipartisan nature of this federal law could make judges more likely to defer to a Congressional determination that the company poses a national security risk, a Hans said. However, without public debate about the exact nature of the risks, it is difficult to determine why the courts should validate such an unprecedented law.

TikTok filed the suit directly in the D.C. Circuit Court because it has jurisdiction over a wide range of federal laws, like the Protecting Americans from Apps Controlled by Foreign Adversaries Act. It is often considered the second-highest court in the country because many of the cases it decides affect people across the country, not just in its circuit.

