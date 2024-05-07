Savills UK | Savills raises five-year forecast for UK house price growth





Savills' revised forecast shows house prices rising by 2.5% in 2024 (revised from -3.0% forecast in early November 2023) and 21.6% by the end of 2028 (revised from 17.9%), mainly due to lower mortgage debt costs. I expect you will. ).

Housing transaction volume is expected to reach 1.05 million in 2024, a slight increase from the 1.01 million expected at the end of last year.

UK Mainstream House Price Forecast (2024-2028)

2023 (actual)

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

Total (2024-2028)

UK average house price (%)

-1.8%

2.5%

3.5%

4.5%

5.0%

4.5%

21.6%

Average UK house price (£)

£285,000

£292,000

£302,500

£316,000

£332,000

£346,500

+£61,500

housing transaction

1.02m

1.05m

1.14m

1.16m

1.16m

1.16m

–

Year-end bank base interest rate

5.25%

4.5%

3.5%

2.5%

2.0%

2.0%

–

Nominal income growth*

7.4%

2.7%

3.5%

3.2%

2.9%

3.1%

16.4%

real GDP growth

-0.2%

0.6%

2.0%

2.0%

1.6%

1.6%

8.9%

Source: Savills Research using Oxford Economics and Nationwide* (Note: These forecasts apply to average prices in the used market. New build values ​​may not move at the same pace.)

“The 2024 outlook has improved since the last forecast (November 2023). That's because mortgage costs are slightly lower and there's a lot less volatility. The outlook for economic growth has also improved slightly, with relatively modest house price growth expected this year and the potential for greater growth in the coming years.

“In November, Nationwide’s two-year fixed 75% LTV mortgage cost was 5.34% and mortgage approvals were down to less than 50,000 per month. Higher debt costs dampen demand and put downward pressure on prices. However, the very competitive nature of the mortgage market means that lenders are pricing quite aggressively in anticipation of bank rate cuts, which has restored buyer confidence and prices to some extent,” said Lucian, head of housing research at Savills. Cook says: .

The current bank base rate remains at 5.25%, but the same Nationwide two-year fixed rate mortgage now costs 4.84% and a five-year fixed rate is 4.50%.

This pushed monthly mortgage approvals to more than 60,000 in February and March, and pushed annual home price growth to 0.6% at the end of April.

“However, swap rates continued to rise due to ongoing uncertainty in the Middle East and higher-than-expected U.S. inflation. As a result, it is unlikely we will see any further meaningful declines in mortgage rates this year, with the potential for near-term volatility in debt costs and home prices as seen last week. Likewise, the fall election could have an impact on year-end sentiment, but polls show that most buyers and sellers will have already considered a change in government, so the impact will be minimal,” Mr. Cook continued.

looking long term

Savills' five-year forecast for the UK has been revised upwards from 17.9% to 21.6%, with growth distribution expected to become more even across the five years.

According to Savills, stronger economic performance in 2025 and 2026 will support buyer sentiment.

“Improving economic performance combined with steady reductions in base rates will unlock greater capacity for growth from 2025 onwards. However, absent the decline previously expected at the start of the forecast period, affordability constraints will remain a factor by the end of the five years. This is especially true in the already expanded London and South East markets,” concluded Lucian Cook, head of housing research at Savills.

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

5 years until 2028

uk

2.5%

3.5%

4.5%

5.0%

4.5%

21.6%

northwest

4.0%

4.5%

5.5%

6.5%

5.5%

28.8%

Yorkshire and the Humber

3.5%

4.5%

5.5%

6.5%

5.5%

28.2%

Wales

4.5%

4.5%

5.0%

5.5%

4.5%

26.4%

The Granite City

4.0%

4.0%

5.0%

5.5%

5.0%

25.8%

northeastward

4.5%

4.5%

4.5%

5.0%

4.5%

25.2%

west midlands

2.0%

4.0%

5.0%

6.0%

4.5%

23.4%

east midlands

2.5%

4.0%

4.5%

5.5%

4.5%

22.8%

southwest

1.0%

3.5%

4.0%

4.5%

4.5%

18.7%

southeastward

1.5%

3.0%

4.5%

4.5%

3.5%

18.2%

east of england

1.0%

3.0%

4.5%

4.5%

4.0%

18.1%

London

2.0%

2.5%

2.5%

3.5%

3.0%

14.2%

Source: Savills Research (Note: These forecasts apply to average prices in the used market. New build values ​​may not move at the same pace.)

