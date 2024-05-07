TikTok sues to block possible US app ban





Washington CNN —

TikTok filed a lawsuit Tuesday to block a U.S. law that could impose a nationwide ban on the popular app, following through on legal threats issued by the company after President Joe Biden signed the legislation last month.

The legal challenge sets up a historic legal battle, which will determine whether U.S. security concerns over TikTok's ties to China can outweigh the First Amendment rights of TikTok's 170 million U.S. users.

The stakes of the case are existential for TikTok. If it loses, TikTok could be banned from U.S. app stores unless its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, sells the app to a non-Chinese entity by mid-January 2025.

In their petition filed Tuesday in the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, TikTok and Bytedance allege that the law is unconstitutional because it stifles the speech of Americans and prevents them from accessing lawful information.

The petition claims that the U.S. government has taken the unprecedented step of specifically targeting and banning the short-form video app in an unconstitutional exercise of congressional power.

For the first time in history, the petition states, Congress has passed a law that subjects a single, named speech platform to a permanent nationwide ban and prohibits every American from participating in a community in single line with more than a billion people worldwide.

The White House referred questions about TikTok's legal challenge to the Justice Department, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit follows years of U.S. allegations that TikTok's ties to China could potentially expose Americans' personal information to the Chinese government.

TikTok has strongly denied ever giving Chinese government officials access to US user data and says it has taken steps to protect that information by hosting the data on servers owned by US tech giant Oracle.

The measures are part of a 90-page draft agreement submitted to a government committee known as the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, a multi-agency body that has been reviewing TikTok's operations in the United States since 2019 , the petition states. That same draft agreement also includes the ability for the U.S. government to shut down TikTok if it or ByteDance violates certain obligations under the agreement, the petition states.

But those assurances have not allayed concerns among U.S. officials, who include concerns that China could use TikTok data to identify intelligence targets, spread propaganda or engage in other forms of covert influence .

To date, the US government has not publicly presented any concrete evidence demonstrating Chinese government access to TikTok data; US lawmakers have received classified briefings from national security officials behind closed doors, but they have not declassified any documents from those meetings.

Reactions to the briefings were mixed, with one House Republican saying there was no specific information constituting well-founded evidence and one House Democrat saying the issue came down to a matter of judgment on fighting the malevolent influence of China.

But Virginia Democratic Sen. Mark Warner, a champion of the TikTok legislation, said in a speech on the Senate floor in April that the briefings provided critical insight into the risk TikTok poses.

Many Americans, especially younger Americans, are rightly skeptical of legislation cracking down on TikTok, Warner said in his remarks. Ultimately, they didn't see what Congress saw. They did not participate in classified briefings held by Congress, which delved into some of the threats posed by foreign control of TikTok.

In March, those fears culminated with legislation giving TikTok about six months to sell or face a U.S. ban. Passed by the House of Representatives, the bill stalled in the Senate before an updated version of the bill was quickly passed and linked to a major foreign aid program benefiting Israel and Ukraine .

US policymakers have described the law in question as a forced divestiture of TikTok, not an outright ban on the app. TikTok, however, insisted that a ban would be the only likely outcome if the law was followed.

The conditional divestiture required by law to allow TikTok to continue operating in the United States is simply not possible, according to Tuesday's petition, neither commercially, nor technologically, nor legally.

TikTok and ByteDance called the national security fears at the heart of the TikTok legislation speculative and flawed analysis, adding in the petition that the bills' rapid passage reflects how its authors in Congress relied on speculation, not evidence, as the First Amendment requires, to assert their rights. case.

First Amendment scholars say TikTok's claims have some merit. The Supreme Court has held, for example, that the U.S. government cannot prohibit Americans from receiving foreign propaganda if they so choose. To emphasize this point, legislation known as the Berman Amendment also prohibits U.S. presidents from blocking the free flow of media from foreign countries, even those considered hostile to the United States.

National security claims should not trump the First Amendment, said Evelyn Douek, an assistant law professor at Stanford University who studies the regulation of online platforms. Otherwise, the Constitution would be transformed into a paper tiger. At the very least, the government should be forced to provide evidence for its claims. That said, there is precedent [Supreme] Court neglecting these principles, particularly in the context of the fight against terrorism and foreign speech.

TikTok scored some early court victories last year as several U.S. states attempted to crack down on the app, foreshadowing the battle over online speech. In Montana, the only state to pass its own TikTok ban affecting personal devices, a federal judge temporarily blocked the legislation, saying the state law violated the Constitution. [users] First Amendment rights and cut off a revenue stream that many depend on.

The bipartisan nature of the law Biden signed could convince courts of the seriousness of the national security concerns around TikTok, said Gautam Hans, associate director of the First Amendment Clinic at Cornell University. Still, Hans said, without public debate about the exact risks, it's difficult to determine why courts should validate such an unprecedented law.

In addition to potentially infringing on the speech rights of US TikTok users, the federal law challenged by TikTok also implicates the constitutional rights of Apple and Google, whose app stores would be barred from offering TikTok if a ban came into force.

This raises concerns about potentially unconstitutional government intrusion into these platforms' decisions about what content to host, Jennifer Huddleston, a researcher at the libertarian Cato Institute, wrote in an opinion piece last month. Furthermore, it could set a dangerous precedent for government intervention in the online space, which many would find anathema in the offline space.

The U.S. government and more than half of U.S. states, however, have restricted access to TikTok to government devices, reflecting the authority governments have to manage their own property. Internationally, TikTok has been banned on government devices in Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Commission. The app has been under a total ban across India since 2020.

Some US officials have been trying to ban TikTok in the US since 2020, when former President Donald Trump moved to block the app by executive order. (Trump has since changed his position, saying a ban on TikTok would only help Meta, a company Trump blames for his 2020 election defeat.)

The outcome of the TikTok case will likely have far-reaching consequences for how the U.S. government regulates technology and other foreign speech, Douek said.

It's really important to think about this not just in terms of TikTok, but in terms of all foreign platforms going forward, Douek said. In a globalized world, this question will come up again and again. And if the government had the power to simply ban a platform based on what seem at this stage to be mere concerns about the potential for future harm, rather than real, clear and present dangers, that would be extremely worrying.

