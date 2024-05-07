Home Secretary delivers promise to resolve immigration issues





The Home Secretary's strong measures to tackle both legal and illegal migration are having an effect, with data showing a sharp decline in visa numbers and the first flight to Rwanda approaching as the first group of illegal migrants to be removed is detained. I'm losing.

The Home Secretary's comprehensive reforms to tackle unsustainable levels of legal immigration are already starting to have a decisive impact, according to new monthly visa statistics. Visa applications on key routes affected by the changes fell by 24% in the first three months of 2024 compared to the same period last year.

It comes as the government moves quickly to implement a landmark policy to block boats and stop migrants making the dangerous and illegal journey across the Channel. The first group of migrants decided to move to Rwanda are being detained following a series of immigration enforcement operations across the country, while the first group of migrants to arrive in Rwanda through the voluntary scheme have been successfully relocated.

Meanwhile, major food delivery companies have agreed to introduce enhanced security checks on their apps to prevent market abuse by illegal workers, following a series of discussions with ministers and government officials.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said:

Overall, our plans are progressing. We are delivering a fairer, stronger immigration system.

Although legal migration has reached completely unsustainable levels, we have worked quickly to implement the changes I pushed for last year. Early signs are showing strong progress and numbers will continue to decline.

And our partnership with Rwanda is developing at a rapid pace. We must stop those who risk their lives on the Channel and this week we have shown that we mean it when we say that if you come here illegally you will be detained and removed.

Immigration is a global problem, but the UK has been at the forefront of the response and is tackling it head on. Through strong, innovative and persistent action, we are delivering on our promises.

New monthly visa statistics show numbers are falling across skilled workers, health and medical and study visa routes. This includes a nearly 80% drop in the number of student dependents in the first three months of the year compared to the same period last year, after most graduate students were restricted from bringing their families with them from January.

Later this month, the Immigration Advisory Committee will complete a rapid review of postgraduate pathways as part of the government's plans to protect the integrity and quality of UK higher education and ensure it is in the country's best interests. The Commission's findings will be closely examined and the Government will take action if changes are needed.

The government's overall plan to reduce legal migration means 300,000 people who arrived last year will be unable to do so under new rules, and new monthly figures will allow the public to see the full impact of the measures.

After the Rwanda Security Act was passed and the treaty with Rwanda was ratified, the Department of the Interior moved quickly to arrest and detain the initial groups of immigrants to be removed. Preparations are currently underway to transport them safely to Rwanda where they can begin rebuilding their lives, with flights scheduled to take off within nine to 11 weeks.

Under the Migration and Economic Development Partnership, the Government will now be able to send people who do not have the right to remain in the UK to Rwanda under the voluntary removal route, with the first individuals successfully relocating and receiving full support.

As part of the Government's wider efforts to eradicate and prevent illegal migration, including cracking down on incentives for illegal migration, the Minister for Illegal Migration, Michael Tomlinson, and Minister for Commerce and Industry Kevin Hollinrake met with representatives. Available from Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats. All three companies have agreed to strengthen security checks on their apps to prevent the sharing of accounts by job seekers without UK residency rights.

They will now change their processes to ensure replacement riders are working legally in the UK and that labor rights checks are carried out to help protect the economy and legal workers.

Demonstrated progress has been made as the Government's wider plan to combat illegal migration continues to be implemented. In 2023, small vessel crossings fell by a third compared to the previous year, while bailiff visits increased 49% and arrests more than doubled. Returns of people without a right to reside in the UK have risen by two-thirds.

