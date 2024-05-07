Chaos at UK airports causes long queues after Border Force gate failure





Sign up to Simon Calders free travel emails for expert advice and money-saving discounts.Get Simon Calders travel emails

There have been long queues and delays at airports across the UK after a nationwide glitch in UK Border Force passport electronic gates.

Pictures posted on social media showed huge queues at gates in Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted, Luton, Edinburgh and Manchester as thousands waited for their passports to be checked.

Passenger Harmeet Singh, who arrived in Stansted on Tuesday evening, described the delay as complete madness with no one taking charge.

He told The Independent: We discovered huge lawless queues with no one in charge. My wife has a back muscle injury and I asked her staff three times to give her a chair but they did not help her.

Have you been affected? Email your stories and photos to [email protected].

More and more passengers were arriving, the passage to the bathroom was blocked, and 10 to 15 disabled passengers were waiting and frustrated. It was complete madness.

Another passenger said he landed at Manchester Airport, found huge queues for passport control and was told the terminal's e-gates were down.

British Airways passenger Mariela from Athens landed on BA637 at 8.30pm. She finally left Heathrow's International Arrivals Hall 5 just before 11pm and told The Independent: They announced that all passports and everything were closed while we boarded the plane.

He told us about public transportation [which shuttles passengers from remote satellites to the main building] Also it didn't work. Everything is blocked. We were moving at a snail's pace, like a spiral. They were sending us on long journeys again and again, and it was a hectic two and a half hour period.

When Mariela, who holds an EU passport, arrived, she was asked by police officers what the purpose of her visit was.

It felt pretty strange since that's usually the first question asked at the U.S. border. But everyone in line was in good spirits. Because we knew we were trapped. They were distributing water to people.

People missed connecting flights and had to go to hotels to sleep at night.

Simon Calder, travel correspondent for The Independents, said: e-gates are a vital component of UK Border Force operations at London Heathrow and all major airports, as well as the Eurostar terminal at Paris Gare du Nord.

Available to the majority of inbound passengers, including adults, from the UK, EU, North America, Australia, Singapore, Korea and Japan.

Because most arriving travelers are processed automatically, officers can focus on individuals from other parts of the world who need visas.

All staffing arrangements are made on the assumption that e-gate will take care of the majority of passengers. Almost a year ago, when the country failed over the late May bank holiday weekend in 2023, we saw things unravel very quickly.

Shenaz, a Londoner, arrived from Lisbon ahead of schedule at 9.10pm. At 11.15pm she was interviewed by The Independent.

We were told we would arrive 25 minutes early and were asked to sit on the plane because it was confusing, she said.

We weren't allowed to leave the plane until approximately 9:30 PM. And we've been in line ever since. It just came out.

At this time of day, you just want to go home and lie in bed instead of waiting in line for hours.

She said her fellow passengers stayed in line and behaved very disciplined. I think everyone just took it their way and just followed along. It's hard, but I don't think I can blame the staff. One of them is to stay calm and keep going.

British Airways staff were very friendly. Airport staff were nice. So no one can blame you. It's a computer glitch. You blame the higher authorities.

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: Some passengers may experience delays at immigration due to nationwide issues with UK Border Force e-gates.

Our staff are working with the UK Border Force who operate passport control, including e-gates, to provide assistance to passengers where required.

A Heathrow spokesman said: Border Force is currently experiencing a nationwide issue affecting passengers crossing the border.

Our teams are supporting Border Force with contingency planning to resolve issues as quickly as possible and provide for passenger welfare. We apologize for any impact this may have on passenger travel.

A statement from Manchester Airport reads: We are aware that there are issues with the UK Border Force system across the UK, affecting a significant number of airports.

Our resilience team and customer service colleagues are supporting passengers while the UK Border Force and Home Office resolve the issue.

London Stansted and Edinburgh airports were also affected by the issue and the UK Border Force said it was working to fix the glitches.

A Home Office spokesperson said: We are aware of technical issues affecting e-gates across the country. We are working closely with Border Force and the affected airports to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and apologize to all passengers for any inconvenience caused.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/travel/news-and-advice/airport-chaos-border-force-gates-b2541162.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos