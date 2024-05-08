Bluetongue virus risk begins next year





Bluetongue does not pose a threat to human health or food safety. A senior vet urges farmers to remain vigilant.

The latest risk assessment for the introduction of bluetongue virus into the UK in 2024 was published by the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) today (7 May) following an outbreak in the UK last year.

Bluetongue virus is primarily transmitted by biting midges (Culicoides species) and affects cattle, sheep, goats, other ruminants such as deer, and camelids such as llamas. The virus does not affect human or food safety.

In an updated qualitative risk assessment, APHA confirmed that there is a high likelihood of new introductions of bluetongue virus serotype 3 (BTV-3) into livestock in the UK due to infected biting pests flying in from Northern Europe. Biting pests are the most active. Between April and November and the timing of a potential infestation depends on temperature and wind patterns.

Farmers must remain constantly vigilant and monitor their animals frequently, ensuring their livestock and land are registered with APHA and updating their contact information so their animals can be located in the event of an outbreak. Detailed advice is available from the Government. uk.

The effects on susceptible animals can vary greatly depending on the animal's species and bluetongue virus strain, with some causing no symptoms while others causing productivity problems such as reduced milk production or, in the most severe cases, being fatal. Infected animals.

Last November, APHA and the Pirbright Institute identified the first case of the disease in the UK through its annual bluetongue surveillance programme. Since then, 126 cases of bluetongue have been confirmed in the UK in 73 properties across four counties, with the last case confirmed on 8 March 2024. All confirmed cases to date have been detected through active surveillance and the animals were likely infected in late fall. .

In counties along the southern and eastern coasts of England, including Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Kent and Sussex, BTV-3 measures midge populations and wind patterns. It is considered most likely to be affected due to its proximity to Northern Europe, where it is actively spreading.

Monitoring of midges using traps continues across the country. As temperatures rise and infections increase on the continent, the risk of virus transmission is expected to increase.

The government is actively monitoring the situation and has been working closely with various stakeholders to review bluetongue virus control strategies.

The UK has some of the best biosecurity measures and capabilities in the world. Our approach to biosecurity is internationally recognized as providing the highest level of protection against pests, diseases and invasive non-native species. It is underpinned by the world-class scientific experience and capabilities of the Government's science base and the wider UK science and research community.

There is no approved vaccine for bluetongue virus serotype 3 (BTV-3) in the UK or Europe, but the Government is actively working with vaccine manufacturers to develop a BTV-3 vaccine for use in the UK.

Lord Douglas Miller, Secretary of State for Biosecurity, said:

We must not become complacent about the risk of bluetongue virus and the challenges it may pose to our livestock sector. We want our control strategies to be balanced and we will continue to work with industry to provide briefings on the latest disease and veterinary assessments.

As the risk of transmission increases we will also offer free blue tongue testing to keepers in high risk counties and we are actively working with vaccine manufacturers to develop the BTV-3 vaccine for use in the UK.

Dr Christine Middlemiss, Chief Veterinary Officer, said:

Our robust surveillance system now shows that biting midges have entered a more active period, and we know that the likelihood of bluetongue virus being introduced into the UK is increasing.

Despite the tepid increase in activity, the current risk of transmission has not changed. However, I urge farmers to remain vigilant and report any suspicions to Animal and Plant Health.

David Holdsworth, CEO of the Animal and Plant Health Agency, said:

The Animal Plant Health Agency's world-leading scientists and veterinarians have been working to provide government with evidence and modelling, enable effective advance planning and prepare for potential infestations and outbreaks in the UK. Our field teams are prepared and will continue to work closely with farmers and animal keepers to ensure they are kept up to date and supported in the event of an outbreak.

I encourage farmers to register their livestock and land with APHA, update contact information so animals can be located in the event of an outbreak, and frequently monitor their animals for clinical signs.

Disease control will likely include declaring bluetongue control zones around buildings with confirmed infestations to limit long-distance movement of susceptible animals and sprouted products that have the potential to spread the disease. Travel to the slaughterhouse is permitted. Once bluetongue is known to be spreading in the country, culling livestock is not an effective control method to treat the disease.

APHA has also strengthened the license application system for moving animals between disease control areas to make it faster and more convenient for keepers to apply for licenses during an infectious disease outbreak.

All bluetongue virus testing for suspected cases is carried out at the UK National Reference Laboratory for Bluetongue (NRL) at the Pirbright Institute. To help farmers take preventive measures, the government will provide free bluetongue testing to keepers in high-risk counties as the risk of bluetongue virus transmission increases. Defra and APHA will provide further details on this in due course.

The overall risk of importing BTV-infected livestock into the UK is considered to be very low. Rules on the movement of livestock from areas affected by bluetongue are already in force, requiring farmers to attach relevant documentation clearly showing that animals imported from these areas meet specific conditions designed to reduce the risk of the disease. I remind you.

BTV is a notifiable disease. Suspected BTV in an animal should be reported to Animal and Plant Health England on 03000 200 301, Wales 03003 038 268, and the Regional Field Services Office in Scotland.

More information about bluetongue can be found at gov.uk.

