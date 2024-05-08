TikTok sues US government over potential ban





TikTok sued the federal government Tuesday over a new law that would force its Chinese owner, ByteDance, to sell the popular social media app or face being banned in the United States, stoking a battle over national security and freedom of expression which risks coming to an end. before the Supreme Court.

TikTok said the law violated the First Amendment by effectively taking away an app that millions of Americans use to share their views and communicate freely. He also argued that a divestment was simply not possible, especially within the legal 270-day deadline, pointing to difficulties such as Beijing's refusal to sell a key feature that powers TikTok in the United States.

For the first time in history, Congress has passed legislation that subjects a single, named speech platform to a permanent nationwide ban and prohibits every American from participating in a single online community counting more than of a billion people worldwide, the company said in a statement. the 67-page petition, which initiated the lawsuit. There is no doubt: the law will shut down TikTok by January 19, 2025.

TikTok is fighting for its survival in the United States, and the fight is expected to play out primarily in the courts over the coming months. The battle pits Congress's national security concerns over the social media apps' ties to China against TikTok's argument that a sale or ban would violate the free speech rights of its users in the former. amendment and would harm small businesses that owe their livelihood to the platform. The case is expected to go to the Supreme Court.

The issue is particularly sensitive in an election year, when President Biden and lawmakers face potential backlash from users of the popular app. The app, which claims to have 170 million monthly users in the United States, is used for everything from sharing viral dances to political commentary. It's an integral part of people's lives, especially those who make a living on the platform as content creators.

Under the new law signed by President Biden on April 24, TikTok has nine months, or a year if the president grants it an extension, to find a non-Chinese buyer. If it doesn't, the law requires US app stores and web hosting services to stop working with it, essentially banning it.

At the heart of the matter will be lawmakers determined to defend the United States against what they and some experts view as a national security threat; they claim that the Chinese government could rely on ByteDance to transmit sensitive data of TikTok users or use the app to spread propaganda. But the mandate to sell or block the app could lead to changes to TikTok's content policies and shape what users can freely share on the platform, potentially violating their right to free speech, legal experts say.

These are questions of enormous consequence that are being addressed in an unprecedented way, said Evelyn Douek, an assistant professor at Stanford Law School who has researched the First Amendment and the Internet. TikTok essentially throws the First Amendment sink at this challenge.

TikTok filed a lawsuit in the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, arguing that the sale of its U.S. operations was not commercially, technologically or legally feasible. Part of this argument is based on how TikTok and its competitors are global in nature and how content is accessible across national borders, with international videos being part of its appeal.

It is also impossible to transfer the applications underlying the coding to a new owner, TikTok argued, adding that it would take years for a new set of engineers to become familiar with this code in order to develop and maintain the platform. Additionally, engineers would need access to ByteDance software to keep TikTok running, something the new law prohibits, the company argued.

TikTok's success also depends on its recommendation algorithm, which helps deliver personalized content to users, something the Chinese government has said it will not sell, the suit notes.

TikTok highlighted the billions of dollars it has already spent to address potential security risks over the past four years, an effort known as Project Texas, as well as a proposed national security agreement from 90 pages which contains extraordinary commitments to the American government. TikTok separated its U.S. user data from the rest of the company's operations and provided third-party monitoring of its content recommendations.

The company said in its complaint that it agreed to give the government a shutdown option that would allow it to suspend TikTok in the United States if the company violated parts of its agreement.

Anupam Chander, a visiting scholar at Harvard's Institute for Social Media Restart who has publicly opposed the law, said he was among the experts contacted by TikTok on Monday for an advance briefing on the case. He said Project Texas is likely to play a key role and asked whether TikTok could convince the judge that it was a reasonably available alternative that addressed the government's concerns.

The real question that remains and to which I have not found an answer is: what more would the government have wanted? » said Mr. Chander. We never heard publicly why the Texas Project was insufficient.

National security concerns about TikTok are speculative and insufficient to justify violating First Amendment rights, the company argued in its complaint, adding that use of the platform by President Biden and others Members of Congress are undermining claims that it is a threat.

TikTok asked the court to issue a declaratory judgment that the law violated the Constitution and to issue an order that would prevent Attorney General Merrick B. Garland from enforcing it. The next step is for the government to respond.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment on possible litigation.

The government will likely defend the law by saying it calls for a sale, not a ban. The government will likely also have to forcefully argue that its national security concerns justify limiting free speech if TikTok is banned.

The Justice Department, which helped draft the law, weighed in on language that would help the Biden administration better defend it in court.

They're going to have to back up their concerns with evidence in a way that they haven't really done, at least in the court of public opinion, and they're going to have to show that their concerns can't be addressed in a way narrower, said Ramya Krishnan, a senior public opinion activist. attorney for the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, said in an interview before the petition was filed.

The institute hopes to support a challenge to the law, she said. The American Civil Liberties Union also said it opposed the law and could help with litigation.

TikTok's complaint was filed a day after its chief executive, Shou Chew, appeared with his wife at the Met Gala, where he was honorary chair.

Fears of a potential security threat to TikTok have intensified over the past year and a half, leading to the app being banned on federal devices and those issued by some municipalities and state governments. Yet the app has continued to grow in popularity, shaping culture and becoming a news source for young Americans as well as a place where a growing cohort of content creators make their living.

TikTok has successfully challenged similar state and federal measures aimed at restricting its operations, although this law differs in its broad support from Congress and the Biden administration.

Last year, Montana passed a law that would have banned TikTok from operating in the state starting Jan. 1, saying the company posed a threat to the safety of its citizens. A group of TikTok users filed an app-funded lawsuit claiming the law violated their First Amendment rights and exceeded state legal authority. TikTok also filed a separate lawsuit within the week, arguing that the legislation violated the First Amendment.

In November, a federal judge blocked Montana's ban, saying it most likely violated the First Amendment and a clause that gives Congress the power to regulate trade with foreign countries.

Former President Donald J. Trump also attempted to ban or force the sale of TikTok in 2020 with an executive order citing similar security concerns. Federal courts blocked the Commerce Department from implementing its plan in part on First Amendment grounds, with one judge adding that doing so would shut down a platform for speech activity. Another judge said the government most likely exceeded its legal authority and acted arbitrarily and capriciously by failing to consider obvious alternatives.

