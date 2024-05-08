US soldier arrested in Russia and charged with theft, officials say





A man identified by U.S. officials as an army sergeant was arrested in Russia last week after a local woman reported him over allegations of theft, Russian authorities said Tuesday. He will remain in prison until at least July, they said.

The detention of the soldier, Staff Sgt. Gordon Black, 34, was revealed on Monday, when the US Departments of State and Defense announced he was being detained. He was arrested in Vladivostok, in far eastern Russia, as he was about to return home to Texas after being stationed in South Korea.

Instead of returning directly to the United States, Sergeant Black traveled through China to Vladivostok for personal reasons, according to Cynthia O. Smith, a U.S. Army spokeswoman. She said he did not seek official permission and the Defense Department did not authorize his travel to China and Russia.

A Russian Interior Ministry official informed the U.S. Embassy in Moscow last week that he had been arrested for theft of personal property, and the embassy and military informed his family shortly afterward, according to a statement from Mrs. Smith.

Moscow officials have not commented on the arrest. The press service of the Vladivostoks courts said in a statement that Sergeant Black was arrested last Thursday, but did not respond to requests for further comment.

Vladivostok police spokeswoman Irina Sirova said a 32-year-old woman reported Sergeant Black to police when she discovered he was missing money after an argument with the American. Sergeant Black met the woman in South Korea and came to visit her in Russia on April 10, Sirova said in a video posted on social media.

Vladivostok is a major port located near the headquarters of the Russian Pacific Fleet. The city was closed to foreigners for decades under the Soviet Union and still retains a strong military presence today.

Sergeant Black will remain in pre-trial detention there while he is investigated, Sirova added.

Sergeant Black's detention came to light as Vladimir V. Putin prepared to be sworn in for his fifth term as Russian president on Tuesday, amid a bellicose standoff with the West.

Sergeant Black is the latest American to be arrested in Russia in recent years on what U.S. officials say are often trumped-up charges. The highest-profile detentions have eaten into already tense relations between Russia and the United States, which have clashed over Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine and a host of other issues. , including what Washington sees as pressure from Moscow to end the war. a nuclear weapon in space.

Another American citizen was also arrested in Moscow. A Moscow court said Tuesday that a man identified as William Russell Nikum was fined and sentenced to 10 days in prison for drunkenness and disturbing the peace.

He has not been charged with more serious crimes, but in the past Russian officials have often extended minor prison sentences to keep government critics in detention. U.S. officials have not commented on Mr. Nikums' arrest.

A State Department official on Monday reiterated the U.S. government's warning to Americans not to travel to Russia.

NBC News reported Monday that Sergeant Black traveled to Vladivostok to visit a romantic interest without informing his superiors.

Ekaterina Bodyagina and Oleg Matsnev contributed reporting.

