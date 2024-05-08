Scale AI expands global presence with new UK headquarters





Scale AI, a data infrastructure company for AI, has chosen London as the location for its first European headquarters, furthering the company's mission to accelerate AI development globally.

Scales United Kingdom (UK) office will serve as the center of operations in Europe. Scale provides world-leading data generation capabilities for model builders and helps businesses and governments adopt and fine-tune custom, large-scale language models.

Investing millions of pounds in the UK, Scales' ambition is to have a workforce of over 50 specialist engineers and software developers. This expansion will involve hiring local talent as well as placing professional engineers in the United States. As Scales' global operations grow, its UK-based workforce will continue to grow.

Alexandr Wang, founder and CEO of Scale AI, said the UK has long been a hotbed of technology, talent and diverse ideas, and we are proud that it has taken root here. When I attended the UK AI Safety Summit last year, it was clear that national leaders and policymakers are working thoughtfully with the AI ​​industry, and we look forward to continued partnerships to advance technological advancements across the region.

While deepening its commitment to the UK, Scale aims to replicate the success it has achieved in close partnership with the US Government, advancing policy and regulation and supporting the Government's own internal innovation initiatives.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said:

We are delighted that Scale AI has chosen London as its European base. This is another vote of confidence in the UK’s status as an economic and scientific powerhouse, and we are committed to ensuring that AI helps deliver a brighter future for generations to come.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said:

It’s fantastic news that Scale has chosen the UK for its European headquarters. This adds further confidence in the UK as an AI hub in Europe and a leading global destination for AI innovation and investment. By working with the world's most innovative companies, like Scale, the government is determined to seize the enormous opportunity that AI offers to transform public services for the better.

