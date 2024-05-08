UK and allies sanction prolific cyber hackers





The Russian leader of the UK, US and Australian-sanctioned cybercrime group LockBit has been one of the most active ransomware groups in recent years, responsible for attacks on more than 200 UK businesses and major public service providers. The UK and its allies crack down on malicious cybercrime. Russian activities aimed at undermining global unity, prosperity, and security

The UK, US and Australia today (Tuesday 7 May) sanctioned senior Russia-based leaders of LockBit, once one of the world's most lethal cybercrime organizations.

Today's sanctions target Dmitry Koroshev, a Russian national identified as one of the leaders of LockBit, a ransomware group that extorted more than $1 billion from thousands of victims worldwide, as part of an ongoing international law enforcement investigation.

In February, the NCA announced that it had infiltrated the group's network, taking control of its services and compromising its entire criminal enterprise. The group has attempted to rebuild over the past two months, but the NCA assesses after this investigation that it is currently operating at limited capacity and that the global threat from LockBit has been significantly reduced.

The gang was responsible for 25% of ransomware attacks globally last year and has targeted thousands of victims over the years, including more than 200 UK businesses. LockBit orchestrated a malicious online campaign to illegally steal and use sensitive data to extract billions of dollars from businesses and individuals.

Today's action will directly target the senior leaders of the gangs responsible for these brutal attacks. Koroshev now faces a series of asset freezes and travel bans.

Sanctions Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said:

Together with our allies, we will continue to crack down on hostile cyber activity that is destroying livelihoods and businesses around the world.

By sanctioning one of LockBit's leaders, we are taking direct action against those who continue to threaten global security while also exposing malicious cybercrime activity originating from Russia.

Graeme Biggar, Director-General of the National Crime Agency, said:

These sanctions are a key moment in the fight against the cybercriminals behind the LockBit ransomware group, which is currently on its knees after being halted earlier this year.

This has had a devastating impact on schools, hospitals and major businesses around the world, which have had to recover from the damage following devastating cyberattacks.

Dmitry Khorshev thought he was blameless enough to offer $10 million to anyone who could reveal his identity, but this action dispelled that myth. Our investigation into LockBit and its affiliates continues and we are committed to working with our international partners to undermine their operations and protect the public.

Eleanor Fairford, Deputy Director of Incident Management at the National Cyber ​​Security Center (NCSC), said:

Ransomware attacks pose a huge threat to UK businesses and the impact can be severe and long-lasting, disrupting operations and potentially putting sensitive data at risk.

It is important for organizations to have strong online defenses in place to reduce their risk of becoming a victim and protect the information they are responsible for.

Prevention is the most effective mitigation method. We urge all organizations to follow the NCSC ransomware guidance to protect their networks and improve their resilience to attacks.

The United Kingdom sanctioned Koroshev as part of its broader efforts to crack down on malicious cyber activity and work with international partners to promote international security and stability in cyberspace.

These sanctions have been implemented jointly with Australia and the United States and are our latest effort to counter malicious cybercriminal activity emanating from Russia that seeks to undermine the integrity, prosperity and security of the United Kingdom and its allies.

Background The National Cyber ​​Security Center (NCSC) and the National Crime Agency (NCA) assess that LockBit has been the leading ransomware threat to the UK and around the world since the end of the Conti ransomware variant in mid-2022. This variant first appeared in late 2020. It was the most frequently used variant worldwide through 2019 and 2022. LockBit has caused significant disruption to many organizations and services in the UK, with significant short- and medium-term impacts on key services in the private sector. According to industry sources, the criminal organization responsible for LockBit and its malware-using affiliates pose a serious threat to victims' data due to their tactics of stealing data and posting it to dark web data leak sites (DLS), LockBit leaked. DLS victim data from more victims than any other ransomware group since records began, with over 2000 victims listed worldwide. You can report suspected cybercrime online. Where to report cyber incidents

