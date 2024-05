Dancing for bugs may seem strange, but an environmental charity is urging people across the UK to put on a charm to count the deep-sea creatures.

The Soil Association is trying to determine bug abundance across the country, track declines and identify where help is most needed.

Throughout May, the charity asked people to pull bugs out by dancing on the ground, wetting the ground or using the vibration of a garden fork.

Using the data collected, experts will create a bug map of the UK, showing where the healthiest and most biodiverse soils are. Soil with lots of worms is an indicator that it is healthy.

Bugs are essential to the soil. They produce a sticky mucus that binds together, which helps relieve flooding. Soil with worms is up to 90% more effective at absorbing water.

However, the use of pesticides, excessive drainage and inorganic fertilizers appear to have reduced earthworm populations. A recent study found that earthworm populations have declined by a third over the past 25 years.

Alex Burton, head of earthworms at the Soil Associations, said: “It may sound strange, but dancing on bare soil can be good for science.” Attracting bugs is fun and a bit surreal, but scientists and farmers use bug numbers to understand soil health. We depend on soil for 95% of our food production, and soil holds more carbon than the atmosphere. So it's important to know what's going on underground, and bugs can help tell us that.

The data obtained for the bug map will help us better understand the soil health of gardens, land and green spaces across the UK. This will show you where you need help restoring your phone number. Bugs appear in the news, in movies and in gardens, and kids love discovering them. We're asking people to become citizen scientists for our dear friends, and if they don't find as much as they expected, we give them plenty of advice to help them improve their soil.

2023 Falmouth Warm Charming Championship. Photo: Jim Wileman/The Guardian

The charity has teamed up with the Falmouth Worm Attraction Championships to award prizes for the most attracted worms and the most creative ways to lure them from the depths.

Finding bugs takes only 30 minutes and requires only a small amount of land, so the job can be done in your garden, farm or local park. Those interested in getting involved can download the bug hunting guide to get them hooked.

