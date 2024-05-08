Ford is prepared to limit sales of petrol models in the UK as it tries to meet its electric target.





Ford is prepared to limit sales of its petrol models in the UK as it tries to meet the country's growing electric target, a move likely to raise consumer prices, its European boss has warned.

Martin Sander also postponed plans to sell only electric cars in Europe by 2030, saying the original target was now meaningless because sales were below expectations.

He told the Financial Times summit that poor sales meant the company's only option to avoid hefty fines under Britain's new electric vehicle quota rules was to divert sales to other countries.

We cannot bring EVs to market compared to demand. We will not pay any fines. We will not sell EVs at a large loss just to comply. The only alternative is to take the shipment with us. [engine] He told the FT's Future of the Car Summit in London that the cars are sent to the UK to be sold elsewhere.

He added: I don't know if UK consumers will want to see it. [engine vehicle] Prices are rising.

The UK has a Chinese-style quota to boost electric vehicle sales, with a target of 22% this year, rising every year until 2030. Electric vehicle sales accounted for less than 17% of new car sales in the UK this year.

Other automakers have said their targets are tough, but none has yet publicly said they plan to hold off on selling gasoline-powered cars to comply with the regulations.

At the same meeting, UK transport decarbonization minister Anthony Browne said he did not expect car manufacturers would end up paying fines of $15,000 per vehicle that failed to meet the target.

He said the UK electric car market was very nascent and he was not at all worried. He added that affordable electric vehicles from established manufacturers and new Chinese brands will help drive customers toward electric vehicles.

Fords Sander also said at the conference that the pace of the transition to electric vehicles in Europe will depend on consumers and that the company is prepared to continue selling hybrid models over the next decade.

Current demand is lagging behind our expectations and we are falling short of our ambitious goals. Everyone is extremely nervous, Sander said.

This is not relevant if: [the electric vehicle-only date] It will be 2030 or 2035. The trajectory is clear.

He added: We are committed to net zero emissions…we need to think rationally about this and find together how we can get to net zero in a profitable way.

Ford previously set a goal of selling only electric vehicles in Europe by 2030 and only electric vans by 2035.

Automakers have warned that sales of electric vehicles are growing more slowly than expected as mainstream consumers are hesitant due to high prices and remain skeptical about charging and driving range.

However, manufacturers will still have to meet Europe's strengthened CO emissions targets and the UK's electric vehicle sales quotas.

Earlier, Peugeot CEO Linda Jackson said the company had no choice but to achieve its plan to sell only electric vehicles in Europe by 2030.

As manufacturers, we have to meet this, she told the summit. From an ethical or business perspective, there is no way to pay a penalty.

