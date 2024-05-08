Britain expels unidentified Russian spy in response to growing threats





A major package of measures to target and dismantle Russian intelligence-gathering operations in the UK will be announced today, the Home Secretary has announced.

Today the UK Government will:

A Russian defense attaché is expelled, and an undeclared military intelligence officer has diplomatic building status at several Russian properties in the UK, including Seacox Heath, a Russian-owned property in Sussex, and a trade and defense unit in Highgate. Remove . For information purposes it imposes new restrictions on Russian diplomatic visas, including limits on how long Russian diplomats can stay in the UK.

The UK today recalled the Russian ambassador to reiterate these measures and reiterate that Russia's actions will not be tolerated.

These measures, the latest in a series of strong measures taken against Russia to protect the UK, follow a pattern of malicious activity at home and abroad over the past year that is believed to be linked to Russia.

These include five Bulgarian nationals accused of conspiring to conduct espionage in the UK on behalf of Russia. A sixth individual was later charged and legal proceedings against all are ongoing.

Last month, five additional people were indicted on suspicion of violating the National Security Act. Prosecutors have established links to alleged hostilities in the UK to benefit a foreign country at the time, namely Russia.

Additionally, the UK and its allies have blamed Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) for a number of recent incidents of malicious cyber activity in the UK, including targeting British lawmakers through spear-phishing campaigns and hacking and leaking of UK-US trade documents. I did it. Interference with British think tanks working to protect democracy from disinformation.

In Europe, the Russian government reportedly planned sabotage in Germany and Poland against military aid to Ukraine and conducted espionage in Bulgaria and Italy. cyber and disinformation activities; airspace violation; GPS jamming affecting civil aviation.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said:

These activities bear all the hallmarks of a deliberate campaign by Russia.

We are taking steps to send a strong message of deterrence to Russia and further reduce the ability of Russian intelligence to threaten the UK.

We will stand strong against the Russian threat to Britain and our way of life.

Foreign Secretary Cameron said:

Since its illegal invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s attempts to undermine British and European security have become increasingly brazen.

These actions are a clear message to the Russian state that their actions will surely be responded to.

Together with our friends and partners, we will continue to stand with Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for its malign activities.

Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said:

In addition to significantly increasing our support for Ukraine to $3 billion this year, we are taking strong action to prevent Russia’s malign activities from threatening the UK.

Together with our allies, we continue to send a strong message to President Putin that we will not tolerate his destructive efforts and we will not be intimidated by his threats. We will continue to defend freedom and democracy for as long as necessary.

Following the Russian state-sponsored attack in Salisbury in 2018, the UK and its allies took unprecedented steps to make Europe a more difficult operating environment for Russian intelligence services, including expelling 23 undeclared Russian intelligence officers from the UK.

Security is a top priority for this Government and the National Security Act 2023 will strengthen the UK's efforts to detect, deter and disrupt state threats, including strengthening police powers to investigate state threat activity to protect our people. We have provided a variety of measures for:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-to-expel-undeclared-russian-spy-in-response-to-growing-threat The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos