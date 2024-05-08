South China Sea exercises: US, Australian and Philippine forces sink ship





LAOAG, Philippines (AP) U.S. and Philippine forces, backed by Australian Air Force surveillance aircraft, unleashed a barrage of high-precision rockets, artillery fire and airstrikes on Wednesday and sank a conventional enemy ship as part of large-scale war exercises in and near the country. disputes in the South China Sea that have upset Beijing.

Military officials and diplomats from several countries watched the display of firepower from atop a hill along a sandy coast in the town of Laoag in Ilocos Norte, the home province of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. , in the north.

More than 16,000 military personnel from the United States and the Philippines, along with a few hundred Australian troops and military observers from 14 countries, were participating in annual combat readiness exercises called Balikatan, Tagalog for shoulder to shoulder. The exercises, which began April 22 and end Friday, include a scenario of a foreign invasion of the Philippine archipelago.

It's the latest indication of how the United States and the Philippines have strengthened a defense treaty alliance that began in the 1950s, amid concerns in recent years over increasingly aggressive actions by China in the disputed territories of Asia.

Marcos has ordered his military to focus on external defense after decades of domestic counter-insurgency operations, as China's actions in the South China Sea become a major concern. The strategic shift is part of efforts by US President Joe Biden and his administration to strengthen an arc of alliances in the Indo-Pacific region to counter China.

China has angered the Philippines by repeatedly harassing its navy and coast guard vessels with powerful water cannons and a military-grade laser, blocking movements and other dangerous maneuvers on the high seas near two disputed shoals in the South China Sea. They led to minor collisions that injured several members of the Philippine Navy and damaged supply boats.

We are under fire, Philippine Ambassador to Washington José Romualdez told The Associated Press in a telephone interview.

We don't have the means to fight against all this intimidation coming from China, so where will we go? » said Romualdez. We went to the right party, which is the United States and those who believe in what the United States is doing.

China has accused the Philippines of sparking hostilities in the disputed waters by encroaching on what it says are its offshore territories, demarcated by 10 lines on a map. It says the Chinese Coast Guard and Navy were forced to take steps to expel Philippine Coast Guard and other vessels from these areas. The Philippines has repeatedly cited a 2016 international arbitration ruling based on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which invalidated China's claim to almost the entire South China Sea on grounds historical.

China did not participate in the arbitration complaint filed by the Philippines in 2013, rejected the ruling and continues to challenge it.

After being repeatedly hit by missile fire, artillery and bombs dropped by American and Philippine military aircraft during combat exercises, the conventional enemy ship sank as black smoke billowed from its stern. The target ship was manufactured in China but decommissioned by the Philippine Navy in 2020 due to mechanical and electrical problems, according to the Philippine military.

Philippine military officials said the exercises were not directed against any country. China has opposed military exercises involving US forces as well as increased US military deployments in the region, which it says could increase tensions and endanger regional stability.

For the first time in years, the combat exercises took place in and near the hotly contested Spratly Islands area, which China has closely guarded with its coast guard, navy and suspected militia flotillas.

On Monday, U.S. and Philippine marines flown by Black Hawk helicopters practiced securing an airfield in the country's northernmost town of Itbayat along the Bashi Channel near southern Taiwan. A small group of journalists, including from the AP, was invited to watch the air and ground combat maneuvers.

They do not operate in safe areas. They operate a little further from the western limits and they do it in order to train in a way that they might actually have to work on, said Bea Walcot, British defense attaché in Manila, who attended the exercise. sinking of the ship.

Washington and Beijing are on a collision course over China's increasingly assertive actions to defend its territorial claims in the South China Sea and Beijing's stated goal of annexing Taiwan, by force if necessary.

In February last year, Marcos approved a broader U.S. military presence in the Philippines by allowing rotating groups of U.S. military forces to remain in four additional Philippine military camps. It's a stark turnaround from his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, who feared a larger U.S. military footprint would antagonize Beijing.

China strongly opposed the move, which allows US forces to establish staging areas and surveillance posts in the northern Philippines, across the English Channel from Taiwan, and in the western provinces. of the Philippines facing the South China Sea.

China has warned that the deepening security alliance between Washington and Manila and their ongoing military exercises should not harm its security and territorial interests or interfere in territorial disputes. The Philippines countered that it had the right to defend its sovereignty and territorial interests.

An alliance is very important to show China that they may have all their ships, but we have plenty of firepower to sink them all, Romualdez said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/philippines-china-us-military-drills-sea-ship-0157be2b96b90abad85b9c30b29e40a0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos