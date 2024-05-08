Israel's offensive against Rafah would be a violation of international law, a British minister said. Israel-Gaza War





British Deputy Foreign Secretary Andrew Mitchell said Tuesday that Israel's military strike on the city of Rafah would violate international humanitarian law and would not lead to the eradication of Hamas. A massive invasion is underway.

This line, agreed with the United States, aims to limit the Israeli government's options to accept the three-phase peace deal adopted by Hamas. Britain says its goal is to secure a permanent and lasting ceasefire and remove Hamas from its rule over the Gaza Strip.

Britain's statement that Israel has failed to present a credible plan for its invasion of Rafah, south of Gaza, that complies with international humanitarian law follows a similar statement from France's Foreign Office on Monday. But Mitchell went further, saying such an invasion would ultimately strengthen Hamas, not weaken it.

Elsewhere in Europe, European Union Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said attacks on Rafah “have resumed despite all the demands of the international community, the United States, EU member states and everyone who has asked Prime Minister Netanyahu to do so.” Don't attack.

Despite warnings and requests, the attack began at night. Because there are no safe areas in Gaza, I am afraid that no matter what we say, there will be more civilian deaths again. Borrell added: There are 600,000 children in Gaza.

He said he was still preparing proposals to pass sanctions or curb the EU's trade deal with Israel. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said in a newspaper interview: Can we continue to cooperate with Israel as a trading partner? I do not think so.

The United States insisted that persuading Israel to accept its ceasefire plan over the next 48 hours was its top priority and asked its allies to hold off on threatening Israel with public consequences if it launched a full-scale attack on Rafah. .

Mitchell twice mentioned other members of the Israeli government other than Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, suggesting that Western allies may hope the crisis will lead centrists like Benny Gantz to break away from Netanyahu. Gantz has so far called for ceasefire talks to continue, but he added that the proposals put forward by Hamas are not consistent with the talks held so far with mediators and that there are significant gaps.

Mitchell also implied that Hamas, while accepting the ceasefire agreement, had not signed the same agreement with Israel. He said: A generous offer was on the table last week, put forward by Egypt and accepted by Israel, and we need to see Hamas accept a workable deal and we can start to build momentum towards a permanently lasting ceasefire. there is.

The sticking point in the talks is said to center on the extent to which Israel will accept that the temporary cessation of fighting will become a permanent cessation. The United States said the text agreed to by Hamas had only minor word changes from the version agreed to by Israel.

The United Nations and Mitchell explicitly called on Israel to lift its new block on humanitarian aid. U.N. Secretary-General Annio Guterres on Tuesday called for transit to Gaza to be immediately reopened to allow essential aid and called for an end to any escalation after Israel sent tanks to Rafah.

Things are moving in the wrong direction. He said he was disturbed and distressed by the Israel Defense Forces' renewed military activity in Rafah.

