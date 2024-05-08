US has suspended arms shipments to Israel over concerns over Rafah, senior US official says | Israel-Gaza War





The Biden administration suspended the delivery of thousands of large bombs to Israel last week, in opposition to apparent Israeli attempts to invade the Gaza town of Rafah.

Confirming the decision on Wednesday, Lloyd Austin, the US Secretary of Defense, said: “We have been very clear from the beginning that Israel should not launch a major attack on Rafah without considering and protecting civilians. who are in this battle space.

And again, as we assessed the situation, we suspended a shipment of high-payload munitions, he told a Senate hearing, adding: We have not made a final decision on how to proceed with this expedition.

US President Joe Biden is trying to prevent a full-scale attack by Israel on the southern city, where fighting raged on its outskirts on Wednesday, once again displacing Palestinians. Rafah Mayor Ahmed al-Sofi warned that the city was on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe of unprecedented scale, in an appeal to the international community on Wednesday. The city's streets echo with the cries of innocent lives lost, families torn apart and homes reduced to ruins, he said.

The major US arms supply decision comes amid growing international pressure on Israel to back down from a large-scale attack following Tuesday's capture of the city's border crossing with Israel. Egypt, and criticism of Israel's use of large aerial munitions in munitions-filled areas. civilians.

The weapons, 1,800 2,000-pound bombs and 1,700 500-pound bombs, have long been seen by experts as the most likely to be targeted by possible restrictions on arms deliveries to Israel, given their destructive nature in urban environments.

Map of Gaza highlighting the IDF-designated humanitarian zone north of Rafah and an evacuation zone to the south.

The Guardian understands that conversations in recent months have focused on how the Israeli military's use of certain munitions deviated from Pentagon rules on the use of such weapons in densely populated urban areas. The Biden administration is also reviewing other planned shipments to Israel, including 6,500 Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM), which turn dumb free-fall bombs into precision-guided weapons, sources familiar with the matter said.

Austin's comments confirmed earlier briefings from unnamed officials that the arms delivery had been delayed due to the Israeli threat of a full-scale offensive in Rafah.

We are particularly focused on the end use of the 2,000-pound bombs and the impact they could have in dense urban areas, as we have seen in other parts of Gaza. We have not made a final decision on how to proceed with this shipment, a US official said.

A second U.S. official, also speaking anonymously and cited by the Washington Post, said the move was a warning shot intended to impress upon Israel the seriousness of U.S. concerns about its Rafah offensive.

While an Israeli military spokesperson tried to downplay the shipment delay by saying allies resolve any disagreements behind closed doors, the move appears to mark an important moment in U.S. policy.

As the United States, European Union, United Kingdom and other countries continue a campaign of escalating sanctions against extremist Israeli settlers and far-right organizations, amid the Gaza war and violence settlers in the West Bank, American attention has recently been focused on Israel's defense. Armed Forces (IDF).

The arms hold-up comes amid the expected delivery of a State Department report that examines whether Israel's war conduct is credible and consistent with assurances that U.S.-supplied weapons are not used in violation of US and international humanitarian law.

The White House and Pentagon declined to comment.

Israeli forces seized the main border crossing between Gaza and Egypt at Rafah on Tuesday, cutting off a vital aid route to the small territory. On Monday, the Israeli army called for the evacuation of 100,000 people in eastern Rafah.

Despite the Rafah assault, the United States said it believed a revised Hamas ceasefire proposal could lead to a breakthrough with the resumption of talks in Cairo. Israel had previously said the terms of the proposal had been softened, but White House spokesman John Kirby said the new text suggests the remaining loopholes absolutely could be closed.

CIA Director William Burns is scheduled to travel to Israel on Wednesday to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a source said.

The delays in US arms shipments appear to be the first since the Biden administration offered full support to Israel after Hamas launched its October 7 attack last year, in which around 1,200 People were killed and around 250 others were kidnapped, of whom 133 are believed to remain in captivity in Gaza, according to Israeli counts.

The latest Israeli military actions have resulted in the closure of aid crossings, sparking global concern over the delivery of essential supplies to the coastal strip.

While the Rafah border crossing with Egypt remains closed, the Israeli army announced the reopening of another major humanitarian crossing point to Gaza, Kerem Shalom, as well as that of Erez, to the north.

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, Unrwa, however, said the Kerem Shalom crossing, closed by Israel after a rocket attack killed four soldiers on Sunday, remained closed on Wednesday.

Israel's campaign to destroy Hamas led to a seven-month military campaign that killed 34,789 Palestinians, mostly civilians, Gaza's health ministry said.

Without specifying whether there had been a blockage of arms deliveries, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reaffirmed that Washington's commitment to Israel's security was ironclad.

Asked about the reports of arms thefts, she added: Two things could be true, in the sense of having these difficult, direct conversations with our counterparts in Israel to ensure that citizens' lives are protected and getting that commitment .

