2024 British Open Pool Championship | Rocky start to KAI's title defense





Defending champion Eklent Kai's title defense began with a fierce battle against Jose Alberto Delgado, along with the likes of Francisco Sanchez Ruiz, Fedor Gorst, Shane Van Boening and Duong, on the opening day of the BetVictor 2024 UK Open Pool Championship at the Telford International Centre. Quoc Hoang is among the top names on the list yet to be seen by broadcasters around the world, including DAZN, Viaplay and Sky Sports in the UK.

Kai faced a test start on day one and found himself in a close showdown with Spaniard Jose Alberto Delgado. Delgado took an early lead, but Kai bounced back after a series of rack wins were exchanged between the two. Despite a 9-ball miscue on the 16th rack, Kai regained control after scratching on the break to take his first win of the tournament.

Top-ranked WNT players including Francisco Sánchez Luis, Shane Van Bonning, Fedor Gost, Joshua Filler, and Mario won smoothly in the opening match. However, Austrian Max Lechner suffered his first defeat against Cyprus' Antonis Brabin, who ended the day with his second win in a row.

Duong Quoc Hoang continued his winning streak at the Scottish Open by defeating Britain's Spencer Oliver and America's Danny Olsen 9-2 respectively. Meanwhile, last year's World Cup winner Johann Chua dominated Vincent Facquet 9-0 and then followed up with a narrow 9-7 win over fellow Filipino Bernie Reglario. Yes.

Ko brothers Pin Yi and Ping Chung advanced through the first round of the UK Open, while Ko Ping Han pulled off a stunning comeback win over South Korean star Seo Seoa. However, Ping Han lost 9-7 in his second match against Brit Imran Majid.

2023 World Pool Championship finalist Mohammad Soufi faced Taiwan's Lin Tsung Han and narrowly won 9-7. However, Soufi struggled in his next match against rising star Sam Ryno Henderson. Sam Ryno Henderson took advantage of Soufi's mistake to secure a well-fought victory.

Adding to the excitement, Kledio Kai, the younger brother of the defending UK Open champion, made a memorable impression on day one with a decisive 9-1 win over Ali Asgar Merchant, followed by a 9-5 win over Estonian Denis. Grave.

Pia Filler, the first contracted female WNT pro, put in a strong performance against Chris Wattanawonna, winning 9-5 against the Thai player. However, Filler faced a difficult match against Dutch cueist Marc Bijsterbosch, losing a tense hillside battle.

Commentating duo Jeremy Jones and Karl Boyes had mixed results on day one. Jones lost to Babken Melkonyan in a heel match, while Box Office Boyes defeated Konrad Juszczyszyn 9-6. However, Boyes was unable to maintain his momentum against Indonesia's Alvin Angito. He showcased his skills in his second match, winning 9-2 in a landslide.

Live rack-by-rack scoring will be available throughout the event at www.wntlivescores.com.

You can watch matches from broadcasters around the world from anywhere in the world, live on Matchroom.Live and on the Matchroom Pool and Multi Sport YouTube channels in your chosen region. UK fans can watch the opening four days on Matchroom.Live and Matchroom YouTube, as well as the final two days on Sky Sports. Fans in the United States and Brazil can watch live 6 days a week on DAZN, while fans in Scandinavia, the Baltics, Poland, the Netherlands and Iceland can watch live on Viaplay.

Find out where you can watch in your country here.

Spectators can watch the action live from the Telford International Center seven days a week. Daily tickets will be available starting on the 22nd, and fans can take advantage of weekend passes for just $50 for the final two days. Secure your tickets here.

