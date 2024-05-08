Pentagon chief confirms US pause on arms deliveries to Israel | Israel's War on Gaza News





US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has confirmed reports that the United States has suspended arms shipments to Israel, as President Joe Biden's administration faces growing pressure to condition aid to the main ally of the United States in the context of the war in Gaza.

Testifying before a U.S. Congressional subcommittee on Wednesday, Austin said the Biden administration suspended a delivery of high-payload munitions due to concerns over Israel's military push to invade the southern city of Rafah from Gaza.

We have been very clear from the beginning that Israel should not launch a major attack on Rafah without considering and protecting the civilians who are in that battle space, Austin told U.S. lawmakers.

We have not made a final decision on how to proceed with this expedition. [of weapons]added the Pentagon chief, emphasizing that this transfer is distinct from an additional aid program for Israel adopted at the end of April.

My final comment is that we are absolutely determined to continue to support Israel in its right to defend itself.

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, responded to the pause in shipments by saying the U.S. decision was very disappointing.

[US President Joe Biden] “I cannot say that he is our partner in the goal of destroying Hamas, while delaying the means to destroy Hamas,” Erdan said.

Al Jazeera's Kimberly Halkett, reporting from the White House on Wednesday, said the shipment included 1,800 bombs each weighing about 900 kg (2,000 pounds) and another 1,700 bombs each weighing 226 kg (500 pounds).

The delay sparked significant concerns, not only from student protesters across the United States, but also within the president's party, about how these weapons were being used, Halkett said.

US Senator Bernie Sanders welcomed the Biden administration's pause on arms transfers, but said it was a first step.

The United States must now use ALL leverage to demand an immediate ceasefire, an end to attacks on Rafah, and the immediate provision of massive humanitarian aid to people living in despair, Sanders said in a statement. communicated.

Our influence is clear. Over the years, the United States has provided tens of billions of dollars in military aid to Israel.

Unfailing support

The Biden administration has faced months of criticism for its unwavering support for Israel amid the Gaza war, which has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians and plunged the enclave into a grave humanitarian crisis.

But Washington has largely continued to provide military and diplomatic support to Israel as the war continues.

Israel intensified its bombing of Rafah on Monday, killing dozens of people after ordering around 100,000 residents in eastern areas of the city to evacuate.

Israeli troops also stormed the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, which serves as a major gateway for humanitarian aid.

Yet, even as it continues to express concern about the fate of the more than 1.5 million Palestinian refugees in Rafah, the US State Department sought this week to downplay the Israeli army's recent initiatives.

This military operation that they launched last night was aimed solely at [the] Rafah Gate, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Tuesday. This was not an operation in civilian areas whose evacuation had been ordered.

Commenting on the suspension of US arms shipments to Israel during a press briefing Wednesday afternoon, Miller stressed that Washington remains committed to Israel's security despite its opposition to an operation in Rafah.

We have suspended one short-term aid delivery and are considering others, but that said, our long-term commitment to Israel's security has not changed, he said.

Domestic pressure on Biden

Still, human rights advocates have urged the United States to do more to pressure the country to end its war on Gaza, and President Biden faces growing protests, including over American college campuses, due to its position.

A new poll released Wednesday also suggests a growing disconnect between Biden and his Democratic Party base, which could pose a challenge as he campaigns for re-election in November.

The poll by Data for Progress, in collaboration with the Zeteo news site, suggests that 56 percent of Democrats believe Israel is committing genocide in the besieged Palestinian territory.

The study also finds that seven in ten American voters and 83 percent of Democrats also support a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Hasan Pyarali, president of the Muslim group at College Democrats of America, the college arm of the Democratic Party, told Al Jazeera last week that many young people have signaled they will not vote for Biden in the upcoming election.

It is not only good policy to oppose genocide; It’s good policy, he said.

The United Nations defines genocide as acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group, including killings and measures to prevent births.

In January, the International Court of Justice, the UN's highest court, recognized the existence of a plausible risk of genocide in Gaza and ordered Israel to take all measures in its power to prevent acts of genocide. genocide against the Palestinians.

Israel has rejected the accusation that it is committing genocide.

