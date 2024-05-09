The U.S. Postal Service will move its mail processing center to Denver





NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) – After months of discussion and public comment, the United States Postal Service has decided to transfer operations of the North Platte Mail Processing and Distribution Center to Denver, Colorado, and convert the North Platte facility into a North Platte mail distribution and processing center. Local Treatment Center (LPC).

The announcement follows a review of operations and a solicitation of public comments on the future of the facility. Currently, the majority of mail and packages go to the rest of the world outside of the North Platte area, the U.S. Postal Service wrote in a news release.

The U.S. Postal Service announced in January its $40 million investment plan, Delivery for American (DFA), to improve postal services across the country and that it is conducting assessments of current operations and future users potential of local facilities.

North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation President and CEO Gary Person said the following in an interview with KNOP News 2. But the farce of a public hearing they held, which was only 'a regular process that they had to follow, shows the hypocrisy of the situation. . You know, these are pure lies that they told in their strategic plan that this will improve service and we will have reliable mail delivery. Nothing could be further from the truth, and the saddest part is they won't be held accountable, Person said.

Gary Person, CEO and President of the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation, discusses changes at the North Platte Post Office

As part of the plan, the Postal Service will invest up to $4.4 million in the North Platte facility. $2 million will go toward modernization efforts and deferred maintenance, such as new lighting and renovated bathrooms and break rooms. $2.4 million will be invested to install a Flex Rover Sorter Dual at the facility.

The press release also adds that the facility will feature scalable USPS self-service tools and technology to offer customers additional services and new choices in how they ship and receive their packages, including smart lockers, which are a keyless self-service delivery solution that allows package senders and recipients to send and receive packages directly to a post office Smart Locker location.

The Postal Service also said there would be no professional layoffs as part of the initiative. All reassignments of career bargaining units, as well as any reduction in the number of pre-career employees, will be made in accordance with the respective collective agreements. As part of its strategy, the Postal Service is improving its package processing and shipping capacity, which could lead to increased plant activity and the need for additional support in the future.

Once the changes are complete, business courier, post, station and branch services are expected to remain unchanged and delivery services will be improved.

Once the North Platte facility is converted to an LPC, it is expected to be able to post and ship packages, hand letters and apartments. The LPC should also offer express services and accept bulk and permit mail.

Meanwhile, local and state officials are expressing frustration with the decision.

Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) released the following statement:

The move, leaving the entire Third District, larger than the state of North Dakota, without a USPS mail processing and distribution center, is one in a long line of actions demonstrating the lack of USPS interest in rural Americans. As U.S. Postal customer satisfaction and on-time delivery rates decline, there is strong evidence that moving operations to Denver risks greater delays and inefficiencies. Furthermore, it appears that our clearly expressed concerns have been simply ignored by USPS, as they were when processing at the Grand Island and Alliance facilities was consolidated to Omaha in 2013 and 2015. This is unacceptable for Nebraska's communities, businesses and seniors who are particularly dependent. on USPS for prescription drug delivery.

Failing to restore customer trust is a losing strategy. To achieve the reforms that the USPS desperately needs to overcome its serious fiscal problems and fulfill its constitutional mission to serve all Americans, the USPS must focus more on improving service.

Congressman Smith sent a letter to United States Postmaster General Louis DeJoy expressing concerns regarding the proposed removal of postal operations from the North Platte facility.

Read the letter here.

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) joined her Senate colleagues in sending a letter to the United States Postal Service (USPS) urging the agency to pause planned changes to its processing and delivery network that could slow down mail delivery until potential impacts are mitigated. further studied by the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) and processed by the Postal Service.

Not only does the USPS modernization plan fail to consider the impact on rural communities across the country, it could even slow down the mail service it purports to modernize. The disingenuous public comment period also failed to incorporate feedback from cities most affected by this change, like North Platte. Along with more than twenty of my colleagues in the United States Senate, I am calling on the USPS to pause these planned changes until we know more about how they will affect the essential services that rural Americans deserve, said Senator Fischer.

In a letter, the senators expressed concern about the impacts these changes have already had on communities across the country and the potential impact on timely mail delivery that further changes could cause.

The senators urged the USPS to request a comprehensive advisory opinion from the PRC that analyzes the full scope of network changes, including changes to local transportation and postal facilities across the country, before moving forward. before with such changes.

Find other statements from elected officials here.

