Biden says US will not provide weapons to Israel to attack Rafah





WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden said Wednesday he would not provide offensive weapons that Israel could use to launch an all-out attack on Rafah, the last major Hamas stronghold in Gaza, out of concern for welfare of more than a million civilians. take shelter there.

Biden, in an interview with CNN, said the United States is still committed to the defense of Israel and will provide Iron Dome rocket interceptors and other defensive weapons, but that if Israel enters Rafah, it will not were not going to provide the weapons and artillery shells used.

The United States has historically provided enormous amounts of military aid to Israel. This situation has only accelerated following the October 7 Hamas attack that killed some 1,200 people in Israel and led to around 250 people being captured by militants. Biden's comments and his decision last week to suspend sending heavy bombs to Israel are the most striking manifestations of the growing conflict between his administration and the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Biden said Wednesday that Israel's actions around Rafah had not yet crossed its red lines, but reiterated that Israel must do much more to protect civilian lives in Gaza.

The shipment was supposed to include 1,800 2,000-pound (900-kilogram) bombs and 1,700 500-pound (225-kilogram) bombs, according to a senior U.S. administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss this sensitive issue. American concerns centered on larger explosives and how they could be used in a dense urban area.

Civilians have been killed in Gaza because of these bombs and other ways they attack population centers, Biden told CNN. I made it clear that if they are going to Rafah, they have not been there yet. If they go to Rafah, I don't provide the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah, to deal with the towns, to solve this problem.

We are not moving away from Israel's security, Biden continued. We are moving away from Israel's ability to wage war in these areas.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed the arms delay Wednesday, telling the Senate Defense Appropriations subcommittee that the United States had suspended a shipment of high-payload munitions.

We will continue to do what is necessary to ensure that Israel has the means to defend itself, Austin said. That said, we are currently reviewing some short-term security assistance shipments in the context of the events unfolding in Rafah.

It also comes as the Biden administration is expected to issue an official verdict this week, the first of its kind, on whether airstrikes on Gaza and restrictions on aid delivery violated international laws and designed to spare civilians the worst horrors of war. war. A move against Israel would further increase pressure on Biden to curb the flow of weapons and money to the Israeli military.

Biden approved the pause in an order sent to the Pentagon last week, according to U.S. officials who were not authorized to comment on the matter. The White House National Security Council sought to keep the decision out of public view for several days until it had a better understanding of the scope of Israel's intensified military operations in Rafah and until that Biden can deliver a long-planned speech on Tuesday to mark the Holocaust. Remembrance Day.

In April, the Biden administration began reviewing future military assistance transfers as Netanyahu's government appeared to move closer to an invasion of Rafah, despite months of opposition from the White House. The official said the decision to suspend the shipment was made last week and no final decision had yet been made on whether to continue the shipment at a later date.

U.S. officials declined for days to comment on the halt to the transfer, which came as Biden on Tuesday described U.S. support for Israel as ironclad, even if we disagree.

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, in an interview with Israel's Channel 12, said the decision to suspend the expedition was a very disappointing, even frustrating, decision. He suggested the move was a result of political pressure on Biden from Congress, protests on US campuses and the upcoming election.

The decision also drew sharp criticism from House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who said they only became aware of the military aid blockage news reports, despite assurances from the Biden administration that such pauses were not in the works. Republicans called on Biden in a letter to quickly end the blockade, saying it risks emboldening Israel's enemies, and to brief lawmakers on the nature of the policy revisions.

Biden has faced pressure from some on the left and condemnation from critics on the right who say Biden has moderated his support for a key Middle East ally.

If we stop the weapons needed to destroy the enemies of the State of Israel at a time of great peril, we will pay the price, said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., his voice rising in anger during the speech. an exchange with Austin. It's obscene. It's absurd. Give Israel what it needs to fight the war it cannot afford to lose.

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, a Biden ally, said in a statement that the pause on big bombs should be a first step.

Our influence is clear, Sanders said. Over the years, the United States has provided tens of billions of dollars in military aid to Israel. We can no longer be complicit in Netanyahu's horrible war against the Palestinian people.

Austin, meanwhile, told lawmakers it's about having the right types of weapons for the task at hand.

A small-diameter bomb, which is a precision weapon, is very useful in a dense built environment, he said, but perhaps not so much a 2,000-pound bomb that could create a lot of collateral damage. He said the United States wants to see Israel conduct more precise operations.

Israeli troops took control of the vital Rafah border crossing in Gaza on Tuesday in what the White House described as a limited operation that stopped short of the full Israeli invasion of the city that Biden has warned of several times, most recently during a Monday call with Netanyahu. .

Israel ordered the evacuation of 100,000 Palestinians from the city. Israeli forces also carried out what they described as targeted strikes on the eastern part of Rafah and captured the Rafah crossing, a key channel for the delivery of humanitarian aid along the Gaza-Gaza border. 'Egypt.

Privately, concern has grown at the White House over what is happening at Rafah, but publicly, administration officials have stressed that they do not believe the operations have defied Biden's warnings against a large-scale operation in the city.

The State Department is separately considering whether to approve the continued transfer to Israel of Joint Direct Attack Munitions kits, which place precision guidance systems on bombs, but the review did not include imminent shipments.

Itamar Yaar, former deputy head of Israel's National Security Council, said the U.S. decision is largely symbolic, but is a sign of unrest and could become even more problematic if it stands.

This is not some sort of American embargo on American support for munitions, but I think it is some sort of diplomatic message to Mr. Netanyahu that he must consider American interests more than He hasn't done so in recent months, he said. At least for now, this will not have an impact on Israeli capabilities, but it is a kind of signal, one must be careful.

The United States dropped the 2,000-pound bomb sparingly during its long war against the Islamic State militant group. Israel, on the other hand, used the bomb frequently during the seven-month Gaza war. Experts say the use of the weapon has, in part, contributed to the enormous number of Palestinian casualties that the Hamas-led Health Ministry estimates at more than 34,000, although it does not distinguish between militants and civilians.

Relations between the United States and Israel have been close under both Democratic and Republican administrations. But there have been other moments of deep tension since Israel's founding, in which U.S. leaders have threatened to withhold aid in an attempt to influence Israeli leaders.

President Dwight Eisenhower pressured Israel, under threat of sanctions, to withdraw from Sinai in 1957, amid the Suez Crisis. Ronald Reagan delayed the delivery of F16 fighter jets to Israel at a time of escalating violence in the Middle East. President George HW Bush withheld $10 billion in loan guarantees to force an end to Israeli settlement activities in the occupied territories.

Associated Press writers Josef Federman in Jerusalem and Lolita C. Baldor and Matthew Lee contributed to this report.

