



April continued the year's warm streak, with 2024 being the fifth hottest year on record for the country so far.

The month also saw plenty of active weather, with more than a hundred tornadoes and a powerful winter storm hitting parts of the United States, according to scientists at NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information.

Below are other takeaways from NOAA's latest monthly U.S. climate report:

Climate in figures

April 2024

The average April temperature across the contiguous United States was 53.8 degrees F (2.7 degrees above the 20th century average), ranking 12th among NOAA climate records on 130 years old. Virginia and West Virginia experienced their fifth warmest Aprils on record, while Kentucky, Maryland and Ohio each experienced their top 10 warmest Aprils on record.

Average precipitation for the month was 2.77 inches (0.25 inches) above average, placing the month in the wettest third of the all-time record. Indiana and Pennsylvania experienced their fifth wettest April on record, with South Dakota experiencing the top 10 wettest Aprils.

Year to date (January to April 2024)

The average temperature in the United States for the year to date (YTD) was 43.0 degrees F (3.8 degrees above average), ranking 5th warmest temperature year-to-date of the year in climate records.

Maine, Michigan, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont and Wisconsin each experienced their second warmest January-April period. Twenty-two other states recorded a January-April period that ranked among the 10 warmest.

Average precipitation for the first four months of 2024 was 10.95 inches (1.48 inches above normal), ranking as the 11th wettest year-to-date on record. Pennsylvania experienced its second wettest cumulative period on record. Six additional states ranked among the 10 wettest January-April months on record for this period year-to-date.

A map of the United States depicting significant climate events occurring in April 2024. Please see the story below as well as more details in the NOAA NCEI report summary at http://bit.ly/USClimate202404, link Offsite. (Image credit: NOAA/NCEI)

Other notable climatic events

A month of active severe weather: An outbreak of severe weather produced over a hundred tornadoes, including an EF-4, across the Midwest and Great Plains beginning in April 2528. The outbreak caused significant damage , loss of life and became the worst tornado outbreak for the year so far. On April 26, severe weather caused the National Weather Service in Omaha, Nebraska, to issue 48 tornado warnings, the most ever issued by the bureau in a single day.

Heavy spring snowfall buried the Northeast: A spring snowstorm in early April brought heavy snow and powerful winds to much of New England, felling trees and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people in the region.

Seven separate billion-dollar disasters hit this year: Five new billion-dollar weather and climate disasters were confirmed last month, including three severe storms that hit the center , the southern and eastern United States in mid-February and early April. Two winter storms also hit the northwest and central United States in mid-January.

A total of seven weather and climate disasters have been confirmed this year, each resulting in losses exceeding $1 billion. These disasters included five severe storms and two winter storms.

Learn more > Access the latest NOAA climate report and download images.

