Biden says US will not provide Israel with weapons to attack Rafah





President Biden acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. bombs had been used to kill Palestinian civilians and warned that the United States would withhold some weapons if Israel launched a long-threatened attack in southern Gaza.

In one of his strongest remarks yet on the seven-month war, Biden said the United States would continue to ensure Israel's security, including the Iron Dome missile defense system and Israel's ability to respond to attacks like the one launched by Iran in April.

But he said he would block the delivery of weapons that could be fired on the densely populated areas of Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians are sheltering.

The president had already halted the shipment of 3,500 bombs last week, fearing they could be used in a major assault on Rafah. It is the first time since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 that Mr. Biden has used American weapons to try to influence how the war is fought.

On Wednesday, he said he would also block the delivery of artillery shells.

If they go to Rafah, I'm not providing the weapons that have been used historically to take care of Rafah, to take care of the cities, that are taking care of this problem, Mr. Biden said in an interview with Erin CNN's Burnett.

He added: But that's simply not true. We are not going to supply the used weapons and artillery shells that were used.

When asked whether 2,000-pound U.S. bombs had been used to kill civilians in Gaza, Mr. Biden responded: Civilians have been killed in Gaza because of these bombs and other ways they were killed. attack population centers.

Mr. Biden's remarks underscore the growing divide between the United States and its closest ally in the Middle East over the war in Gaza, which has killed more than 34,000 people and caused a humanitarian crisis. The United States is by far Israel's largest arms supplier, and the Biden administration plans to deliver a report to Congress this week assessing whether it believes Israel's assurances that it has used U.S. weapons in accordance with American and international law.

Mr. Biden had resisted previous calls to condition aid to Israel. Mr. Biden has remained steadfast in his support for Israel's right to defend itself, even as he speaks forcefully against the Rafah invasion and grows frustrated with what he once described as indiscriminate intervention of Israel. bombing raid.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected US warnings, saying Israel would make progress in eradicating Hamas even if it had to do it alone.

This week, Israel's war cabinet voted unanimously in favor of an assault on Rafah, and Israeli forces warned more than 100,000 civilians to evacuate as they began what they called targeted strikes against Hamas.

U.S. officials said this week that Israel had said its operations so far in Rafah were limited and intended to prevent Hamas from smuggling weapons into Gaza, but they continued to express concern over an escalation .

Mr. Biden said he did not consider Israeli operations in Rafah so far to be a full-scale invasion because they did not hit population centers.

But he said he saw them as being right on the border, adding that they were causing problems with key allies such as Egypt, which played a key role in ceasefire negotiations and l opening of border posts to humanitarian aid.

Mr. Biden said he had made clear to Mr. Netanyahu and his war cabinet that they would get no support if they launched an offensive in densely populated areas.

We are not moving away from Israel's security, he said, we are moving away from Israel's ability to wage war in these areas.

Mr Biden was also asked about protests in Gaza on college campuses, particularly chants calling it Genocide Joe, which have erupted in recent weeks.

Asked if he was hearing the message from these young Americans, Mr. Biden responded:

Absolutely, I hear the message.

