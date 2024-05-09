The United States and Israel are playing a dangerous game | Israel's war against Gaza





On May 5, news of Hamas' acceptance of a ceasefire agreement spread like wildfire across Gaza, sending people into the streets to celebrate. Their joy was short-lived, however, as Israel continued its deadly ground assault on Rafah.

After being accused for weeks by Israel and the United States that its position was hindering progress in ceasefire negotiations, Hamas made a strategic decision with which it effectively outmaneuvered its enemy. The ball is now in Israel's court and, by extension, in the court of its main donor, the United States.

If a lasting ceasefire agreement is not reached, Israel will be exposed as the true saboteur of peace, and the United States as a dishonest broker.

It already appears that the two men are playing a game, trying to sell unconvincing narratives to global audiences that Israel was unaware of the deal offered to Hamas and that the United States opposes an Israeli operation on Rafah.

Despite the audience's appearance of surprise and bewilderment, it may well be that they knew and expected what would happen next.

Israel claimed it was rejecting the deal because it was unaware of the new provisions it contained, and yet CIA chief Bill Burns, who was involved in the negotiations, was reportedly informed the Israeli side. And given President Joe Biden's unwavering support for Israel, it seems highly unlikely that his administration will negotiate a deal that does not further the interests of its allies.

The United States, for its part, has said it strongly opposes an Israeli ground offensive on Gaza. And yet the operation began and the Biden administration's response was to downplay it, not denounce it. U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said it was not a full invasion that everyone expected, but a limited operation, indicating indirectly that the United States was aware of Israeli plans.

In this context, it is important to recall another limited operation that the United States reportedly opposed and which turned out to be less limited. At the start of the Israeli invasion of Lebanon in 1982, Menachem Begin, then Israeli Prime Minister, claimed that the Israeli army would only enter 40 km (25 miles) of Lebanese territory, to eliminate the positions of Palestinian armed groups. who had bombed northern Israel.

Not surprisingly, Israeli troops did not stop at 40 km and advanced the 110 km (68 miles) to the capital Beirut and captured it. Trying to cover up its deception, the Israeli government claimed that the full-scale invasion was necessary because of the situation on the ground, a weak justification that even then-Secretary of State Alexander Haig repeated. The Israelis only withdrew from Lebanon in 2000.

Throughout this Israeli war on Gaza, there has been no public warning from the United States that Israel has heeded. It is indeed difficult to know to what extent such warnings are just a means of putting pressure on the Israeli government while continuing to support its every move. In this sense, we must take with caution the information according to which the Biden administration is delaying a delivery of weapons to Israel to put pressure on the latter to put an end to the large-scale invasion of Rafah.

In the context of this supposedly limited operation, it is worrying that the United States tacitly approves the occupation by Israeli forces of the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing with Egypt.

Israel's takeover of the Palestinian crossing has not only caused panic in Gaza, where people are terrified that much-needed aid will be completely blocked, but it has also deeply worried Cairo, which condemned the attack.

Egypt has repeatedly warned in the past that any presence of Israeli military troops on the Palestinian side of the Philadelphia Corridor constitutes a violation of the Camp David Accords and the Philadelphia Protocol, according to which this area must be demilitarized.

The Camp David Peace Treaty between Israel and Egypt was negotiated and guaranteed by the United States in 1979. It was later amended by the Philadelphia Protocol in 2005 after Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip. Egypt respected the terms of the agreement, but today Israel does not appear to be doing so.

The Biden administration may think it's succeeding in deflecting criticism by portraying Israel's invasion of Rafah as limited, but occupying the crossing in violation of a U.S.-backed treaty sends a message clear that the United States and Israel do not hesitate to leave everything. on the agreements they signed.

This comes on top of Washington's efforts to shield Israel from the legal consequences of its atrocities in Gaza, thereby undermining international law. U.S. officials have called U.N. Security Council resolutions non-binding, condemned the International Court of Justice for recognizing the situation in Gaza as plausible genocide, and threatened the International Criminal Court with sanctions if it issues arrest warrants against Israeli officials.

As things stand, Biden is poised to lose the November election and leave behind a terrible legacy: overseeing a genocide in Gaza and undermining the international legal order to pave the way for more atrocities and to more impunity.

It is not yet too late to change course. Biden must put real and decisive pressure on Israel to agree to a permanent ceasefire agreement with Hamas, fully withdraw from Gaza, lift the siege, and allow full humanitarian access and the start of reconstruction.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2024/5/8/the-us-and-israel-are-playing-a-dangerous-game The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos