US Suspends Arms Shipments to Israel: Is This a Real Policy Change?





The Israeli operation in Rafah, Gaza's southernmost city that is home to more than a million displaced Palestinians, may have finally forced the Biden administration to do something it has been reluctant to do: suspend shipments arms to Israel.

The administration has been reluctant to restrict military aid to Israel in any way, despite federal law requiring it when members of a foreign military to which the United States provides aid commit gross human rights violations, for which international organizations and individual nations have accused Israel. . But this week, U.S. officials announced they had suspended sending thousands of bombs to Israel, the first known case of withholding U.S. military aid since the war began.

We will continue to do what is necessary to ensure that Israel has the means to defend itself, but that said, we are currently considering some short-term security assistance shipments in the context of the events unfolding in Rafah, said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. a Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee hearing Wednesday.

The move comes as the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 34,000 and a full-blown famine has broken out in the north, with the rest of Gaza at risk of famine in the coming months. A ceasefire deal seemed within reach this week when Hamas announced that it had accepted a draft proposal negotiated by Egyptian and Qatari mediators that involved the release of all Israeli hostages taken during the raid. Hamas on Israel on October 7. Israel, however, rejected this agreement, saying that differences in the negotiations remained significant.

The Biden administration's decision to suspend sending bombs is a big step forward.

The action is welcome, Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT), who has spoken out against sending weapons to Israel for anything other than defensive purposes, told Vox. This sends a message that I hope the Netanyahu government will hear loud and clear.

At the same time, the decision to suspend an arms shipment is so far only a one-off event. However, if the United States were to continue withholding weapons from Israel, it could mean a real shift in U.S. policy of offering unconditional support to Israel.

Some foreign affairs experts say existing U.S. laws intended to protect human rights, including the so-called Leahy Act and the Foreign Assistance Act, should have long ago restricted the flow of assistance. military to Israel, even before the war in Gaza.

With Israel in mind, President Joe Biden also signed a new memorandum in February requiring countries receiving U.S. security assistance to provide credible and reliable written assurances that they will use U.S. military assistance in accordance with law. international. Under the memorandum, the US government is expected to issue a formal decision as early as this week on whether Israel has committed human rights violations through its airstrikes on Gaza and by restricting the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Reports vary on what that move might be. Depending on the outcome, this could lead to further restrictions on US military aid to Israel.

Our weapons cannot be used in a way that violates international law or in the event that the government interferes with the United States' ability to provide humanitarian assistance, Welch said. So if there is a violation, I would say that means we have to stop delivering these weapons.

But despite a history of human rights abuses, Israel remains the largest cumulative recipient of U.S. foreign aid, and Biden has made clear his intention to maintain the special U.S. relationship with Israel that dates back decades .

What we know about sending bombs

The cargo would include 1,800 2,000-pound bombs and 1,700 500-pound bombs. The administration is also reportedly considering stopping an upcoming shipment of 6,500 munitions that would transform unguided bombs (dumb bombs) into precision-guided bombs.

The detained cargo could still be released, depending on what Israel does next. U.S. officials have expressed particular concern about how the 2,000-pound bombs could be used to inflict mass destruction in a dense urban area like Rafah, as they have already done in other parts of Gaza.

Biden had personally urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to undertake the operation in Rafah due to the large refugee population and because the city constitutes the only route for humanitarian aid to Gaza. Netanyahu nevertheless appears to be moving forward, further straining the already frosty relations between the two men. Overall, Biden has rarely criticized Israel directly, with his expression of outrage over the killings of aid workers for World Central Kitchen being one of the few occasions he has done so publicly. (Biden reportedly voiced sharp criticism of Netanyahu in private.)

Israel has seized the Rafah border crossing with Egypt on the Palestinian side, meaning the Israeli army now controls the flow of humanitarian aid at a time when hospitals in southern Gaza are days away. run out of fuel. Around 50,000 Palestinians were evacuated from Rafah before the Israeli operation there, but many more remain and there are no plans to ensure their safety.

Why denying Israel arms matters

The decision to suspend a delivery of weapons is only a temporary administrative decision which is not linked to any law. But it indicates that the United States is trying to exert its influence over Israel and perhaps enforce its laws protecting human rights in a way it has never done before.

The United States was already providing Israel with $4 billion a year through 2028 before Congress last month approved an additional $14.1 billion in aid. Seven months after the start of the war in Gaza, Israel is increasingly dependent on this aid, having already exhausted its own ammunition reserves.

Foreign military transfers like those sent to Israel are subject to numerous review and approval processes, involving the State Department, the Pentagon and Congress. They are also governed by a body of laws, including the Leahy Law. First approved by Congress in 1997, the law aims to prevent the United States from being involved in serious crimes committed by foreign security forces it supports by cutting off aid to a specific unit if the United States has credible information that that unit committed a serious crime. violation of human rights. These violations typically include torture, extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances or rape, but can also be interpreted more broadly.

No security force, not even American, is completely immune from such violations. Aid may be reinstated at a later time if the State Department determines that the country is taking effective steps to bring responsible units to justice.

Some former administration and congressional officials previously told Vox that the law never had any teeth against Israel, despite what human rights experts both inside and outside outside the US government, have identified as substantial evidence that Israel has committed human rights violations before and after. during the current war in Gaza.

In one case from 2022, for example, a UN investigation found that Israeli forces killed Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American journalist who worked for Al Jazeera, while she was covering a raid on the camp. refugees from Jenin in the West Bank and that she was wearing a blue uniform. vest that said Press. Immediately after her assassination, Israeli officials claimed that she was filming and working for a media outlet among armed Palestinians and that she may have been killed by stray Palestinian fire, something those at the scene refuted. . Israel later admitted that she was likely killed by Israeli fire, but ruled her death accidental and never charged the soldiers involved.

Some Democratic senators, as well as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), recently called on the Department of Defense to address concerns that the Leahy Act is not being applied consistently to Israel.

Not a single incident resulted in a denial of assistance to any IDF unit, the senators wrote in a letter. For the United States to protect its own national security interests and maintain its credibility as a global human rights leader, we must apply the law equally.

Pausing arms shipments could be a first step in ensuring Leahy is applied fairly.

