Why the US suspended bomb deliveries to Israel ahead of a possible Rafah attack





WASHINGTON (AP) As it targets Hamas' underground tunnels in Gaza, Israel has relied on powerful 2,000-pound bombs supplied by the United States. But these deliveries are now suspended.

The United States is suspending the shipment of 1,800 bombs, as well as 1,700 500-pound bombs, U.S. officials said. This decision comes as Israel plans an attack on the town of Rafah, in southern Gaza, to try to root out the last elements of Hamas.

With more than a million refugees sheltering in Rafah, U.S. officials fear the bombs could cause huge losses. Human rights groups have long claimed that Israel's use of powerful bombs has led to indiscriminate killings of civilians.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told a Senate committee Wednesday that smaller, more precise weapons are needed for a densely populated area like Rafah.

He nevertheless clarified that the decision was not final.

We will continue to do what is necessary to ensure that Israel has the means to defend itself, Austin said. That said, we are currently reviewing some short-term security assistance shipments in the context of the events unfolding in Rafah.

Israel said it was disappointed with the decision, suggesting it was made due to political pressure on President Joe Biden. Some defense experts said the move was largely symbolic but could signal new problems in relations between the United States and Israel.

It's a sort of diplomatic message to (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu that he needs to consider U.S. interests more than he has in recent months, said Itamar Yaar, former deputy leader of the National Security Council of Israel. At least for now, this will not have an impact on Israeli capabilities, but it is a kind of signal, one must be careful.

A look at the 2,000-pound bomb and why its use in Rafah is causing so much concern.

2,000 POUND BOMBS

While the United States has dropped 2,000-pound bombs from its planes since World War II, current versions date back to the Vietnam War. It is an air-dropped munition, which can carry a higher payload because it does not have an engine. It's one of the largest munitions in the U.S. inventory, said Ryan Brobst, senior research analyst at the Center on Military and Political Power at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

The 2,000-pound bomb has several variations, some are designed to penetrate deep underground targets while others explode above ground and cause widespread damage. Depending on the variant and whether the munition is dropped in an open or urban area, its explosion radius can be up to 400 meters or in a much more confined area.

Bombs are dumb or unguided bombs, but can be upgraded to more precise weapons with the addition of Joint Direct Attack Munitions kits or JDAM kits which add drift and navigation.

This additional kit allows troops to guide the munition towards a target, rather than simply dropping it on the ground from a combat aircraft. Kits make weapons more accurate, but in a densely populated urban environment, a JDAM kit won't make much difference: an accurate hit will still have the range to kill unwitting bystanders.

American fighter jets, bombers and drones can all fire JDAMs, and the United States began supplying munitions to Ukraine in 2022, a slightly modified version that could be launched from Ukrainian aircraft. After Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, the United States provided 2,000 pounds of ammunition to Israel to help it defend itself.

And unlike other types of munitions in the U.S. inventory, the Army has them in sufficient quantities, so their supply does not involve the same type of pressure on stockpiles that the United States places with other munitions more limited such as 155 mm artillery shells.

USE IN GAZA

The Israeli military has said little about the types of bombs and artillery it uses in Gaza. But based on the explosion fragments found on site and analyzes of strike images, experts are convinced that the vast majority of bombs dropped on the besieged enclave were American-made. They say the 2,000-pound bombs killed hundreds of people in densely populated areas.

Brobst said the 2,000-pound bombs were still needed to help Israel strike Hamas' tunnel network in Rafah.

Wes Bryant, weapons expert and retired U.S. Air Force master sergeant who served on an independent task force for the State and Defense departments on Israel's use of weapons in Gaza, said the pause would be a major blow to Israel's arsenal.

The 2,000- and 500-pound bombs are among the primary munitions used by Israel during its seven-month war campaign, Bryant said.

They burned them all the way through, Bryant said. He said the munitions are made by major U.S. arms manufacturers like Raytheon, Northrop, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics and General Atomics.

THE PERIL FOR RAFAH

A report compiled last month by the Independent Task Force for the State and Defense Departments said U.S. sources informed one of its members that 300,000 munitions had been dropped or fired in Gaza in the first six months of the war.

He cited credible media investigations that in the first month of the Israeli campaign alone, there were at least 500 craters in Gaza, consistent with the use of 2,000-pound bombs.

The potential use of 2,000-pound bombs in Rafah, where more than a million people have taken refuge because they have nowhere else to go, has raised significant concerns within the administration.

At the hearing, Austin questioned whether the 2,000-pound bomb was the right tool for Operation Rafah.

It's all about having the right types of weapons for the task at hand. And a small-diameter bomb, which is a precision weapon, is very useful in a dense built environment, Austin said, but maybe not so much a 2,000-pound bomb that could create a lot of collateral damage. He said the United States wants to see Israel conduct more precise operations.

Israel reacted strongly to the American decision. Its ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, described the pause as a very disappointing, even frustrating, decision in an interview with Israel's Channel 12. He suggested the move was a result of political pressure on Biden from Congress, campus protests and the upcoming election.

Associated Press writers Lolita C. Baldor and Ellen Knickmeyer in Washington and Julia Frankel and Josef Federman in Jerusalem contributed to this report.

