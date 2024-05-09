If you import a dog into the United States, new rules apply: Shots





Traveling abroad with a dog or adopting one abroad has become a little more complicated. The CDC has issued new rules intended to reduce the risk of rabies importation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new rules Wednesday aimed at preventing dogs with rabies from entering the United States.

Under the new regulations, all dogs entering the United States must appear healthy, be at least six months old, be microchipped and the owner must verify that the animal has a valid rabies vaccine or that he has not been to a country where rabies is present. has been endemic over the past six months.

Dogs from a country considered at high risk for rabies and who have received a rabies vaccine from another country must meet additional criteria. These include a blood test before leaving the other country to ensure the pet is immunized against rabies, a physical exam upon arrival, and a U.S. rabies vaccine. If the dog does not have a blood test demonstrating immunity, it must be quarantined for 28 days.

These are much stricter requirements than existing dog import regulations for those wishing to adopt a dog abroad and for those traveling abroad with their pets.

But American pet owners shouldn't panic, says Dr. Emily Pieracci, chief of veterinary medicine at the CDC. “It’s really not a big change,” she said. “It seems like a lot, but when you break it down, it’s really not a huge inconvenience for pet owners.”

Rabies was eliminated in dogs in the United States in 2007, but unvaccinated dogs can still contract the disease from rabid wildlife such as raccoons, skunks or bats.

And rabies remains one of the deadliest diseases that can be transmitted from animals to humans worldwide. Worldwide, approximately 59,000 people die from rabies each year. The disease is almost always fatal once a person begins to experience symptoms.

Today, in the United States, pet dogs are routinely vaccinated against rabies.

“This new regulation is really meant to address the current challenges we face,” says Pieracci. These include an increased risk of disease “due to large-scale international movements of dogs,” she adds, as well as fraudulent documentation for imported dogs.

The United States imports approximately 1 million dogs each year. In 2021, amid a surge of pandemic-inspired dog adoptions, the CDC suspended imports from 113 countries where rabies is still endemic due to an increase in fraudulent rabies vaccination certificates . These countries include Kenya, Uganda, Brazil, Colombia, Russia, Vietnam, North Korea, Nepal, China and Syria.

This suspension will end when the new rules come into effect on August 1.

“This will bring us in line with the rest of the international community who have already put measures in place to prevent the importation of fast dogs,” Pieracci said. “So we are catching up, in a sense.”

The new regulations replace rules that date back to 1956. Those rules only required that dogs be vaccinated before entering the country.

“As you can imagine, a lot has changed since then,” says Pieracci. “International travel has increased significantly and people's relationships with dogs have changed since the 1950s. At that time, it was not common for dogs to be considered members of the family. They did not sleep in the people's beds. They certainly didn't accompany them on international trips.

The new rules have received praise from the American Veterinary Medical Association. The organization “is pleased to see the implementation of this new rule which will help protect public health and have a positive impact on the health and well-being of dogs,” said Dr. Rena Carlson, president of the AVMA, in a statement to NPR.

Dog rescue advocates also welcomed the changes.

“These updated regulations will allow us to continue bringing dogs to the United States safely and efficiently,” Lori Kalef, director of programs for SPCA International, said in a statement.

“We have found that dogs provide a lifeline for U.S. service members during their deployments. One of our key programs reunites these service members and their animal companions here in the United States once they return home,” he said. she declared. “CDC’s commitment to improving its regulations has a profound impact on the animals and military personnel we support, and this new policy is an important part of that effort.”

