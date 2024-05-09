Biden says US will not supply weapons to Israel for Rafah offensive





President Biden said Wednesday that the United States would not provide weapons to Israel for an offensive in Rafah and at the same time acknowledged that Israel had used powerful American-made weapons in deadly attacks in Gaza.

In an interview with CNN, the president was asked about last week's US suspension of sending 2,000-pound bombs to Israel and whether the bombs were “used to kill civilians in Gaza. Mr. Biden responded: “Civilians have been killed in Gaza because of these bombs. »

He went on to say that if the Israelis “enter Rafah,” then “I will not provide the weapons that have historically been used to confront Rafah.” Besides bombs, the president said these weapons would also include artillery shells.

But the president said the United States would continue to support Iron Dome, the system that protects Israel from rocket fire, and ensure that Israel is able to “respond to attacks” coming from the Middle East.

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations described Mr. Biden's threat to stop certain arms deliveries to Israel in the event of an invasion of Rafah as “very disappointing,” reports Agence France-Presse.

“This is a difficult and very disappointing statement to hear from a president to whom we have been grateful since the beginning of the war,” Gilad Erdan told Israeli public radio Kan.

Former president and presumptive 2024 Republican nominee Donald Trump said in a social media post that Mr. Biden “is siding with these terrorists, just as he sided with the radical mobs who take over our college campuses, because its donors fund them.” “.

Last week, the United States suspended an arms shipment to Israel, including 1,800 2,000-pound bombs and 1,700 500-pound bombs, as Israeli leaders neared a decision to launch an operation to Rafah, a town in southern Gaza where more than a million people are taking refuge. after fleeing other parts of Gaza.

As the president noted, the administration is particularly concerned that the larger bombs in the shipment could cause serious damage in urban areas, a point that a senior administration official also emphasized earlier Wednesday. The United States has long argued that Israel should not launch a major ground operation in Rafah, and the official said Israel had not adequately addressed American concerns about humanitarian needs in Rafah and how to approach Hamas. When Israeli leaders appeared close to a decision on Rafah, the Biden administration began reviewing upcoming transfers of weapons that could be used at Rafah and, as a result, suspended a shipment last week, the official said .

Although Israeli tanks took control of the Gaza side of the Rafah border near Egypt on Tuesday, Mr. Biden said he did not consider that a sufficient reason to stop arms shipments, since the Israeli army had not “entered the population centers”.

“I said clearly [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] and the war cabinet, they will not get our support if they go to these population centers. »

Yet the capture of the Rafah crossing means one of Gaza's two main aid corridors is closed.

Israel has long threatened a ground attack on Rafah and confirmed the start of Operation Rafah after saying the ceasefire proposal accepted by Hamas earlier this week was “far from meeting the main demands of 'Israel”.

Ceasefire talks continue in the Middle East and CIA Director Bill Burns was in Israel on Wednesday for talks with Netanyahu.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin briefed Congress on Wednesday on the pause in arms shipments and acknowledged that the administration is reviewing some short-term security assistance to Israel in the context of unfolding events in Rafah. Several senators were unhappy with the delay, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, who called the move “obscene” and “absurd.”

Austin told senators that no final decision had been made on what to do with the cargo, but that the administration was considering action regarding Rafah. He told senators that the 2,000-pound bombs can cause a lot of collateral damage and that the United States aims to protect civilians in the city.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a news conference Wednesday that he spoke with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Israel's Defense Minister, saying he continues to “express my concern to the administration that the delay in shipping weapons to Israel is just another way of trying to tell an ally how to fight the war.”

He added that the “last thing we should do” is tell a democratic ally to hold an election or fight a war.

House Speaker Mike Johnson also criticized the move on Thursday, telling Fox News that the president is “defying the will of Congress.”

“This idea of ​​denying arms to Israel as a condition of, you know, Joe Biden's willingness to micromanage his war effort there – his defensive effort – is a catastrophic policy,” Johnson said. “It would be devastating for our closest ally in the region.”

Separately, the Israeli army announced on Tuesday the launch of “targeted strikes” against Hamas in Rafah, which Israel considers to be Hamas's last bastion, after the Israeli war cabinet approved a military operation in the city.

—Eleanor Watson contributed to this report.

Israel and Hamas at war More More David Martin

David Martin is a national security correspondent for CBS News, covering the Pentagon and the State Department since 1993.

