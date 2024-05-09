Simpler bin collections in the UK to promote recycling





Recycling Minister Robbie Moore today (9 May) announced a new, common-sense approach to recycling that will make collection days simpler and boost the country's recycling rate.

A new, simpler recycling collection will see the same materials collected across homes, workplaces and schools, putting an end to the confusing patchwork of different approaches across the UK.

Today, the Government has set out how its commitment to better, simpler recycling will work after listening to councils who want to do what's best for their communities and avoid streets becoming cluttered with bins. Councils are permitted to collect plastic, metal, glass, paper and card in one bin in all circumstances. Likewise, joint collection of food waste and garden waste is permitted.

This will reduce confusion about what items can be recycled as people will no longer have to check what their specific council allows for recycling. It will also reduce complexity for councils and other waste collectors, retaining the flexibility to collect recycling waste in a way that best suits their local area.

The government is also supporting more frequent and comprehensive bin collections. The minimum backstop means the council must collect black bin waste at least once every two weeks, along with weekly food waste collections. This will stop the trend of bin collections outside the UK taking place every three or four weeks. Councils are also actively encouraging more frequent collections to prevent smelly waste from piling up outside homes.

Together, these new proposals will ensure regular, simple bin collections from people's homes across the UK, making recycling easier for everyone.

Recycling Minister Robbie Moore said:

We all want to do our best to increase recycling and reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill, but with the variety of bin collections across the UK tangled up, it can be difficult to know what councils will accept.

Our plan for Simpler Recycling will put an end to this confusion. This means we ensure the same set of ingredients are collected no matter where you live.

Paul Vanston, CEO of the Packaging and Environmental Industries Association (INCPEN), said:

Household owners can take this Government announcement as a promise to quickly implement recycling collections for a full range of materials, consistent with the packaging recycling labels that citizens use as a guide, wherever we live across the country.

Council Local Packaging Recycling Services, especially those paying very significant fees to citizens, brands and retailers, rightly set high standards for excellent customer service, outstanding packaging recycling performance and demonstrable value for money.

The scheme applies to all homes in England, including flats. Similar measures will apply to non-household municipal buildings including businesses, hospitals, schools and universities.

As well as these developments, the list of buildings within the scope of these requirements has also expanded. Places of worship, prisons, charity shops, hostels and places of public assembly are all subject to Simpler Recycling regulations.

This update builds on broader efforts to increase recycling and reduce waste. To reduce plastic pollution and keep our streets clean, new restrictions on single-use plastic plates, trays, bowls, cutlery, balloon sticks and expanded and extruded polystyrene food and beverage containers come into effect from 1 October 2023. We are also implementing a deposit refund scheme for beverage containers and an extended producer responsibility scheme for packaging to promote recycling and reduce plastic pollution and waste.

In early 2024, we confirmed that single-use vapes will be banned in the UK to protect children's health and address the environmental impact of these items.

We've already introduced a ban on microbeads in wash-off personal care products, limits on the supply of single-use plastic straws, drink stirrers and cotton swabs, and a world-leading plastic packaging tax.

Meanwhile, our disposable plastic bag fillings have succeeded in reducing sales by more than 97% in major supermarkets.

