Five babies die from whooping cough as cases rise across UK

Five infants have died from whooping cough in the UK so far this year, as cases of whooping cough continue to rise.

More than 2,700 cases of whooping cough have been reported across the UK so far in 2024, more than three times the total recorded last year.

New UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) figures show 2,793 cases were reported by the end of March. This compares to 858 cases overall in 2023.

The UKHSA said five of the infants most at risk of serious complications from the disease died between January and the end of March.

Most cases recorded between January and March (50.8%, 1,420) occurred in people aged 15 years and older who generally had mild illness, but pertussis rates were still highest in infants and children under 3 months of age.

Pertussis cases are increasing in the UK, as well as in several other countries, from December 2023 due to a combination of factors.

Pertussis is a circulating disease that peaks every three to five years, with the last increase in circulation occurring in 2016.

However, as with other diseases, restrictions and public action during the pandemic have reduced cases to very low numbers, so the peak year is overdue.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic also means that the population's immunity has decreased.

Whooping cough, clinically known as whooping cough, is a bacterial infection that affects the lungs.

The first signs of infection are similar to a cold, including a runny nose and sore throat, but after about a week, the infection may develop into a cough that lasts several minutes and is usually worse at night.

Young babies may make a characteristic hissing sound after coughing or have trouble breathing. However, because not all babies make this sound, whooping cough can be difficult to recognize.

Pregnant women should be vaccinated against whooping cough (Getty)

People who think they have come into contact with this disease are advised to stay home and not go to work or school until 48 hours after starting antibiotics.

UKHSA said updated estimates of vaccine effectiveness in pregnancy showed a high level of protection against infant death (92%).

However, vaccination rates to prevent whooping cough have declined nationally in recent years in both maternal and infant programs.

Timely vaccination during pregnancy and infancy is important to protect vulnerable young babies from serious diseases, and women expecting to give birth are urged to get vaccinated.

Whooping cough can affect people of all ages, but can be very serious in very young babies, said Dr Gayatri Amirthalingam, UKHSA consultant epidemiologist.

Our thoughts and condolences are with the family who so tragically lost their baby.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said it was important families came forward to get the care they needed.

Dr Michael Head, senior research fellow in global health at the University of Southampton, said falling vaccination rates for whooping cough, which, like measles and Covid-19 is contagious, was likely linked to the rise in cases and deaths.

It is important for vulnerable groups, such as infants and pregnant women, to stay up to date on recommended immunizations, including the whooping cough vaccine, he added.

Health and Social Care Committee member Steve Brine said it was a tragedy that five children had died from whooping cough.

He said UKHSA's figures highlighted the need for rapid action to prevent further declines in vaccine uptake.

In our work on this topic, our committee has urged governments to heed the lessons of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, making full use of the wide range of health professionals who can deliver vaccines in easy-to-access locations, he said.

Specifically, ministers rejected calls to give medical and nursing students and recently retired staff a greater role in helping to reduce attrition rates.

In light of today's sad news, I urge the Government to reconsider its approach and follow the steps we have outlined to increase vaccination rates across the country.

The Department of Health and Social Care has been contacted for comment.

