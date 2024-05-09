How much US aid goes to Ukraine?





Each year, the United States sends billions of dollars in aid, far more than any other country, to recipients around the world in pursuit of their security, economic, and humanitarian interests.

Since the Russian invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has become by far the largest recipient of U.S. foreign aid. It's the first time a European country has held the top spot since Harry S. Truman's administration spent large sums of money rebuilding the continent through the Marshall Plan after World War II.

How much money did the United States provide to Ukraine?

Since the start of the war, the U.S. Congress has passed five bills to provide continued aid to Ukraine, most recently in April 2024. The total budgetary authority under these bills often figures cited by the media, amounts to 175 billion dollars. These historic sums help a wide range of people and institutions in Ukraine, including refugees, law enforcement and independent broadcasters, although most of the aid is linked to the military. Dozens of other countries, including most members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the European Union (EU), also provide significant aid to Ukraine.

It is important to note that out of a total of $175 billion, only $107 billion directly helps the Ukrainian government. Most of the remainder funds various U.S. activities related to the war in Ukraine, and a small portion supports other affected countries in the region.

Much of the money from the aid bills is spent in the United States, paying American factories and workers to produce the various weapons that are either shipped to Ukraine or replenish the American weapons stockpiles on which the Pentagon tapped during the war. An analysis by the American Enterprise Institute found that Ukrainian aid funds defense manufacturing in more than seventy U.S. cities.

Much of the U.S. aid has gone toward providing weapons systems, training and intelligence that Ukrainian commanders need to defend against Russia, which has one of the most powerful militaries in the world . Most Western analysts say military aid provided by the United States and other allies has played a central role in Ukraine's defense and its counter-offensive against Russia.

U.S. and allied leaders view Russia's invasion as a brutal and illegal war of aggression on NATO's border that, if successful, would subjugate millions of Ukrainians; encouraging the revanchist goals of Russian President Vladimir Putin; and invite similar aggression from other rival powers, particularly China. However, many Ukraine supporters have blamed the United States and other donor countries for delays in essential aid in 2023 and early 2024. These critics say the delays have hampered Ukraine's fighting capabilities. Ukraine and allowed Russia to regain the initiative on the battlefield and recapture territory along the Eastern Front.

What weapons and equipment has the United States sent to Ukraine?

NATO allies are particularly concerned about being drawn directly into hostilities, which could significantly increase the risk of nuclear war. However, as the fighting progressed, many donor governments lost their reluctance to provide Ukraine with more sophisticated assets, such as modern battle tanks and combat aircraft. In the summer of 2023, the United States agreed to allow its European allies to supply Ukraine with American-made F-16s. The first transfer of these advanced fighters was planned for mid-2024, around the time the first group of Ukrainian pilots was expected to complete training on the aircraft.

More than two years after the start of the war, the Joe Biden administration has provided or agreed to provide Ukraine with a long list of defense capabilities, including Abrams battle tanks, anti-aircraft missiles, shells artillery, including cluster munitions, coastal defense vessels and advanced equipment. surveillance and radar systems. In early 2024, the Biden administration reportedly began supplying Ukraine with a significant number of long-range precision missiles, known as ATACMS, capable of striking targets nearly 200 miles away.

How does aid to Ukraine compare to other recipients of U.S. aid?

When compared to U.S. aid to other major recipients in recent years, the extraordinary scale of this aid becomes clear.

Looking back over recent decades, aid to Ukraine is also among the largest relative to the size of the U.S. economy at the time.

However, the scale of U.S. aid to Ukraine may seem less remarkable when compared to what the Pentagon budgets for each year, or what the Treasury Department has been authorized (via the Troubled Asset Relief Program) to bail out. Wall Street banks, automakers and others. sectors of the economy during the American financial crisis.

How does U.S. aid to Ukraine compare to other donors?

Compared to the crucial support provided to Ukraine by other countries, the scale of U.S. aid stands out.

However, many European governments make financial contributions to Ukraine that are larger than the size of their economies.

Thirty countries have made significant arms transfers to Ukraine over the past two years, led by the United States, Germany and Poland. Almost all are wealthy democracies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cfr.org/article/how-much-us-aid-going-ukraine The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

