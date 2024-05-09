2024 British Open Pool Championship | MOSCONI CAPTAINS SHAW AND WOODWARD SECURE OPENING WIN





Mosconi Cup captains Jayson Shaw and Skyler Woodward claimed opening wins in dominant fashion at the BetVictor 2024 UK Openlive on broadcasters around the world, including DAZN, Viaplay and Sky Sports in the UK.

Shaw's 9-1 win and Woodward's 9-2 victory set the pace for the World Nine-Ball Tour's best players such as Albin Ouschan, David Alcaide, Aloysius Yapp and Mortiz Neuhausen, who breezed through the opening round and into the winners' qualifying bracket. I advanced.

James Dodong Diamond Aranas showed off his skills with a 9-2 straight win, securing his place among the winners. Meanwhile, Carlo Biado, winner of the 2017 World Pool Championship, bounced back after dropping his first rack to win an incredible nine racks in a row in the opening round. Biado continued his winning streak with a 9-6 win over Italy's Daniele Corrieri and entered the winner's bracket.

Six-time World Pool Masters champion Ralf Souquet got off to a strong start with a 9-2 decision win, but faced a tough challenge in his second match against Vietnam's Bui Trong An, narrowly losing a hill battle. The bad luck continued for highly rated Bosnian Sanjin Pehlivanovic. Despite sweeping his first match 9-0, he lost 9-1 to Poland's Szymon Kural in his second match.

Snooker Scottish Open and Welsh Open champion Gary Wilson claimed back-to-back wins on day one with a hard-fought 9-7 victory over Mubarak Al-Wahaibi. Wilson then engaged in a thrilling battle with England World Cup contender Elliott Sanderson, securing his second win after Sanderson missed a nine-ball on the hill.

Meanwhile, World Snooker Tour star Stuart Bingham faced a tough opening round against snooker ace Frazer Patrick, who took advantage of Bingham's mistakes to control the table and secure a comfortable 9-0 win. Bingham redeemed himself in the second match, but faced disappointment in the third and final match, narrowly losing 7–8 and being eliminated from the tournament.

Real-time rack-by-rack scoring will be available throughout the event at www.wntlivescores.com.

You can watch matches from broadcasters around the world from anywhere in the world, live on Matchroom.Live and on the Matchroom Pool and Multi Sport YouTube channels in your chosen region. UK fans can watch the opening four days on Matchroom.Live and Matchroom YouTube, as well as the final two days on Sky Sports. Fans in the United States and Brazil can watch live 6 days a week on DAZN, while fans in Scandinavia, the Baltics, Poland, the Netherlands and Iceland can watch live on Viaplay.

Spectators can watch the action live from the Telford International Center seven days a week. Daily tickets will be available starting on the 22nd, and fans can take advantage of weekend passes for just $50 for the final two days. Secure your tickets here.

