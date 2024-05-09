NASA Clears 3D Printable Superalloy to Benefit US Economy





NASA's investment in a revolutionary superalloy developed for the extreme temperatures and harsh conditions of air and space flight is poised to pay commercial dividends.

The agency licenses its invention, called GRX-810, to four U.S. companies, a practice that benefits the U.S. economy in terms of return on investment of taxpayer dollars.

GRX-810 is a 3D printable high-temperature material that will create stronger, more durable aircraft and spacecraft parts that can withstand more damage before reaching their breaking point.

The co-exclusive licensing agreements will allow the companies to produce and market GRX-810 to aircraft and rocket equipment manufacturers as well as the entire supply chain.

The four co-exclusive licensees are:

Carpenter Technology Corporation of Reading, Pennsylvania Elementum 3D, Inc. of Erie, Colorado Linde Advanced Material Technologies, Inc. of Indianapolis Powder Alloy Corporation of Loveland, Ohio

The GRX-810 is one example of many new technologies being reviewed by NASA Technology Transfer Program officials and filed for patent protection. The team also works with inventors to find partners interested in commercialization.

NASA invests taxpayer dollars in research that demonstrates direct benefit to the United States and transfers its technologies to industry by licensing its patents, said Amy Hiltabidel, licensing manager at the Glenn Research Center in NASA in Cleveland.

New approach to materials development

NASA engineers designed the GRX-810 for aerospace applications, including liquid rocket engine injectors, combustion chambers, turbines and hot section components capable of withstanding temperatures above 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit .

GRX-810 represents a new alloy design space and manufacturing technique that was impossible a few years ago, said Dr. Tim Smith, a materials scientist at NASA Glenn.

Smith co-invented the superalloy with Glenn colleague Christopher Kantzos, using a time-saving computer modeling and laser 3D printing process that fuses the metals together, layer by layer. Tiny particles containing oxygen atoms distributed throughout the alloy improve its strength.

Impacts and benefits

Compared to other nickel-based alloys, GRX-810 can withstand higher temperatures and stresses and last up to 2,500 times longer. It is also nearly four times more resistant to bending before breaking and twice as resistant to oxidation damage.

Adopting this alloy will lead to more sustainable aeronautical and space exploration, said Dale Hopkins, deputy project manager of NASA's Transformational Tools and Technologies project. Indeed, jet engine and rocket components made from GRX-810 will reduce operating costs by lasting longer and improving overall fuel efficiency.

Research and development teams include those at Glenn, NASA Ames Research Center in California's Silicon Valley, Ohio State University, and NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, where the most recent tests included 3D printed rocket engine parts.

NASA develops many technologies to solve the challenges of space exploration, advance understanding of our planet, and improve air transportation. Through patent licensing and other mechanisms, NASA has developed more than 2,000 technologies that businesses have been able to develop into products and solutions supporting the U.S. economy.

