David Cameron says Britain will not withhold arms sales to Israel | Israel-Gaza War





David Cameron said the UK would not withhold arms sales to Israel, saying it could not compare itself to the US position, which had halted arms shipments because it was not a large-scale cross-border armament. Israeli supplier.

The Foreign Secretary added that the UK does not support a large-scale invasion of Rafah unless it sees a plan to protect civilians. The UK has reiterated this position over the past month.

Foreign Office officials said they had no idea whether Hamas or Israel were closer to Britain's position on a two-stage ceasefire, starting with a humanitarian ceasefire and ending in a permanent halt. They noted that Israel insisted on Sunday that the offer Hamas accepted was different from the offer it was prepared to accept the week before.

Cameron said this when asked questions after giving a lengthy speech outlining his foreign policy vision six months after taking office. There are very fundamental differences between the American and British situations.

The United States is a country that supplies weapons to Israel on a large scale. We believe that the British government does not supply arms to Israel, but holds many licenses, and that our defense exports to Israel account for less than 1% of total exports. That's a big difference.

We have been clear in Rafah that we will not support any major operations in Rafah unless we have a very clear plan for how to protect people and save lives, and everything else.

We will not be supporting a large-scale operation in Rafah under the circumstances because we have not seen the plan.

We have very clearly one of the most demanding and stringent licensing procedures in the world. We're tracking them very closely, and that's what we have been doing and will continue to do.

US President Joe Biden strengthened the US position overnight by saying it would not supply weapons for use in populated areas.

British officials were reluctant to explain what Israel would have to do to be considered to have crossed the red line at Rafah, but a ground invasion would likely be considered a violation of international humanitarian law.

Prime Minister Cameron said he remained focused on improving the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza and that the situation was improving with the opening of the Rafah crossing on Thursday and the delivery of aid.

The Camerons argue that British arms sales are not the same as arms sales from the US to Israel. It doesn't matter the size or supplier of the weapons, the question is whether the weapons are used in ways that could be conflicting. Follows UK legal standards regarding the risk of serious breaches of international humanitarian law.

Foreign Office officials said the next formal assessment of British arms sales and the risk that they could be used to commit serious breaches was imminent. Formal evaluations are conducted every six weeks, and the final evaluation was completed at the end of March.

In the main part of his speech, Cameron argued that Britain and its allies must show more courage to face their enemies in moments of danger.

Cameron said the West was engaged in a battle of wills with an authoritarian cabal that believed it could outlast us, endure more suffering and make more sacrifices. And he insisted on our agency in Britain and the wider West. The question is whether we have the courage to use it.

He challenged the atmosphere of isolationism in the United States and elsewhere, saying that those who believe in focusing only on domestic issues because what happens abroad matter directly to our citizens are fundamentally wrong.

